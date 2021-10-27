Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/afghanistans-remaining-hindus-and-sikhs-accuse-india-of-stalling-their-visa-applications-1090244740.html
Afghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications
Afghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications
Once a thriving business community numbering in the thousands, there are just over 200 Sikhs and Hindus left in Afghanistan today, on account of decades of... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T13:55+0000
2021-10-27T13:55+0000
afghanistan
pakistan
kabul
narendra modi
russia
china
afghanistan
india
mohammed stanekzai
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090250834_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a93c8485f2b8fd59cb362349734067c3.jpg
Over 220 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, as well as Indian passport-holders, stranded in Afghanistan since August have accused the Indian government of stalling their electronic visa applications, which has been preventing them from reuniting with their loved ones in India.Gurnam Singh, an Afghan Sikh who is the president of the Kart-e-Parwan Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Kabul, told Sputnik that the stranded community members applied for an e-visa back in August.The Kart-e-Parwan Sikh temple in Kabul currently houses four Indian citizens and 223 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Only eight Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have so far been granted e-visas by the Indian authorities, while the fate of 208 of the Indian-origin community members remains unknown. Seven of the stranded Afghan Sikhs and Hindus don’t hold any passports at all.In fact, the Taliban also asked India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flight operations between the two nations in a communication dated 7 September, as per a release.The Afghan Sikh temple head says that all of the stranded people wanting to leave Afghanistan had a valid Indian visa before New Delhi “invalidated their visas” on 25 August and called for fresh e-visa applications in the wake of the Taliban taking over Kabul on 15 August.Singh further questions why their cases are being treated differently from those of Afghan Muslims who have already been evacuated to India in recent months. The Indian government helped in the evacuation of 106 Afghan nationals to Delhi on 8 October, most of the evacuees being patients availing treatment at Indian hospitals or at risk of persecution.To date, the Indian government has flown back to the country 67 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in two batches — on 22 and 24 August.The Sikh community leader says that the stranded Indians and Indian-origin people don’t even require any financial assistance from the Indian government to help with their evacuations.In a letter to the Indian Foreign Ministry on 11 October, a travel agency based in New Delhi requested the Indian side to arrange for landing permissions in India for a Mahan Air charter flight that could accommodate 200 people.The Indian Home Ministry is tasked with issuing visas to foreign nationals after granting necessary security clearances, with the Foreign Ministry (in this case) concerning itself with facilitating the travel arrangements.Taliban Isn’t Harming Us, But Our Economic Situation is Dire, Say Sikhs and Hindus70-year-old Ram Sharan Bhasin, an Afghan Hindu who runs a grocery store in Kabul, tells Sputnik that Taliban officials have been “helpful” and weren’t “harming” the minorities.The septuagenarian Hindu community leader points out that almost every Afghan Sikh and Hindu in the country owned spice and grocery stores.After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, the US Treasury froze nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets in US-based global financial institutions, amid fears that the funds could be channelled into terror financing by the Taliban.Several countries, including Pakistan, China, and Russia, among others, have called for Afghan federal funds in global financial institutions to be unfrozen in order to avert an impending humanitarian crisis.The participants of the Moscow Format talks — Russia , China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — said in a joint statement after their meeting in Moscow on 20 October that “the core burden of post-conflict economic and financial reconstruction and development of Afghanistan must be shouldered by troop-based actors which were in the country for the past 20 years”.Mansha Singh, an Afghan Sikh who wants to return to India, says that, so far, the Taliban has stayed true to its international commitments to respect the rights of minorities living under its rule.He cites an incident on 5 October, when unidentified gunmen stormed the Kart-e-Parwan shrine and vandalised the temple as well as the CCTV cameras on the premises.The Taliban denied responsibility for the incident.“The people behind the incident have been arrested now”, he says.India’s Official ResponseIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on 17 August, two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban. During the meeting, he asked officials to immediately evacuate Sikhs, Hindus, Indian citizens, as well as those at the risk of persecution from Afghanistan.In a press statement issued after the Moscow Format talks, the Taliban said that it had held separate bilateral discussions with the Indian delegation, which was led by J.P. Singh, a joint secretary in the Indian Foreign Ministry. New Delhi has remained tight-lipped about the meeting so far.In another meeting between India’s envoy to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, and the head of the Taliban’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, on 31 August, Indian officials called for “safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan”.However, it remains unclear as to why the Indian government has so far refused to resume the repatriation process.A petition filed by Indian social activist Parminder Singh, a Sikh community leader, in the Delhi High Court on 25 October urged judicial intervention to nudge New Delhi to grant “immediate” visas to the stranded people.Sputnik has approached both the Indian Home Ministry and the Foreign Ministry spokespersons for a comment, but has not received a response as of the time of publication.*The Taliban and Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/pakistani-imprint-ex-envoys-say-new-taliban-cabinet-in-afghanistan-isnt-good-news-for-india-1088873633.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/new-afghan-govt-to-take-every-legal-step-possible-to-lift-us-asset-freeze-taliban-says-1089032736.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/unidentified-gunmen-storm-sikh-shrine-in-kabul-taliban-denies-responsibility-1089686081.html
pakistan
kabul
china
afghanistan
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090250834_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_893567e7c090f3544d2570970f5c7309.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, kabul, narendra modi, russia, china, afghanistan, india, mohammed stanekzai

Afghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications

13:55 GMT 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar DanishyarAfghan Sikhs show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019
Afghan Sikhs show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Once a thriving business community numbering in the thousands, there are just over 200 Sikhs and Hindus left in Afghanistan today, on account of decades of religious persecution by radical Islamists. While Delhi has said that it will facilitate the travel of these minorities to India, those in Kabul accuse New Delhi of failing to keep that promise.
Over 220 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, as well as Indian passport-holders, stranded in Afghanistan since August have accused the Indian government of stalling their electronic visa applications, which has been preventing them from reuniting with their loved ones in India.
Gurnam Singh, an Afghan Sikh who is the president of the Kart-e-Parwan Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Kabul, told Sputnik that the stranded community members applied for an e-visa back in August.

“Till now, there hasn’t been any communication from the Indian government. They should at least tell us if our visa applications have been rejected or accepted. We have to make our arrangements to get out of Afghanistan”, he said.

The Kart-e-Parwan Sikh temple in Kabul currently houses four Indian citizens and 223 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.
Only eight Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have so far been granted e-visas by the Indian authorities, while the fate of 208 of the Indian-origin community members remains unknown. Seven of the stranded Afghan Sikhs and Hindus don’t hold any passports at all.

“We are just asking for an e-visa and passports (for those who don’t have it) to be able to fly out. The Iranian government has agreed to provide us with transit en route [to] India, but they would require valid documents. Even the Taliban* has said that we are allowed to leave if we have the proper documents”, says Singh, referring to a press release by the Islamist group on 30 August.

In fact, the Taliban also asked India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flight operations between the two nations in a communication dated 7 September, as per a release.
The Afghan Sikh temple head says that all of the stranded people wanting to leave Afghanistan had a valid Indian visa before New Delhi “invalidated their visas” on 25 August and called for fresh e-visa applications in the wake of the Taliban taking over Kabul on 15 August.
Singh further questions why their cases are being treated differently from those of Afghan Muslims who have already been evacuated to India in recent months.
The Indian government helped in the evacuation of 106 Afghan nationals to Delhi on 8 October, most of the evacuees being patients availing treatment at Indian hospitals or at risk of persecution.
To date, the Indian government has flown back to the country 67 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in two batches — on 22 and 24 August.
The Sikh community leader says that the stranded Indians and Indian-origin people don’t even require any financial assistance from the Indian government to help with their evacuations.
Taliban soldier in combat gear stands amid the protesters during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Afghanistan
'Pakistani Imprint': Ex-Envoys Say New Taliban Cabinet in Afghanistan Isn't 'Good News' For India
8 September, 10:51 GMT
In a letter to the Indian Foreign Ministry on 11 October, a travel agency based in New Delhi requested the Indian side to arrange for landing permissions in India for a Mahan Air charter flight that could accommodate 200 people.
The Indian Home Ministry is tasked with issuing visas to foreign nationals after granting necessary security clearances, with the Foreign Ministry (in this case) concerning itself with facilitating the travel arrangements.

Taliban Isn’t Harming Us, But Our Economic Situation is Dire, Say Sikhs and Hindus

70-year-old Ram Sharan Bhasin, an Afghan Hindu who runs a grocery store in Kabul, tells Sputnik that Taliban officials have been “helpful” and weren’t “harming” the minorities.

“Our problems are more of an economic nature. The economy is in tatters and the banks aren’t allowing us to withdraw more than $200 a week. How could I run my grocery store with such little money?” he asks.

The septuagenarian Hindu community leader points out that almost every Afghan Sikh and Hindu in the country owned spice and grocery stores.
After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, the US Treasury froze nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets in US-based global financial institutions, amid fears that the funds could be channelled into terror financing by the Taliban.
Taliban forces stand guard a day after the U.S. troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Afghanistan
New Afghan Gov't to Take Every Legal Step Possible to Lift US Asset Freeze, Taliban Says
13 September, 12:14 GMT
Several countries, including Pakistan, China, and Russia, among others, have called for Afghan federal funds in global financial institutions to be unfrozen in order to avert an impending humanitarian crisis.
The participants of the Moscow Format talks — Russia , China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — said in a joint statement after their meeting in Moscow on 20 October that “the core burden of post-conflict economic and financial reconstruction and development of Afghanistan must be shouldered by troop-based actors which were in the country for the past 20 years”.
A general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Unidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
5 October, 17:18 GMT
Mansha Singh, an Afghan Sikh who wants to return to India, says that, so far, the Taliban has stayed true to its international commitments to respect the rights of minorities living under its rule.

“However, there are many radical elements who are using the Taliban’s name to enforce their strict version of Sharia (Islamic law). Right now, Daesh* is of a greater concern to us minorities than the Taliban”, he says.

He cites an incident on 5 October, when unidentified gunmen stormed the Kart-e-Parwan shrine and vandalised the temple as well as the CCTV cameras on the premises.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the incident.
“The people behind the incident have been arrested now”, he says.

India’s Official Response

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on 17 August, two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban.
During the meeting, he asked officials to immediately evacuate Sikhs, Hindus, Indian citizens, as well as those at the risk of persecution from Afghanistan.
In a press statement issued after the Moscow Format talks, the Taliban said that it had held separate bilateral discussions with the Indian delegation, which was led by J.P. Singh, a joint secretary in the Indian Foreign Ministry. New Delhi has remained tight-lipped about the meeting so far.
In another meeting between India’s envoy to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, and the head of the Taliban’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, on 31 August, Indian officials called for “safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan”.

“The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India also came up”, said an Indian press release issued after the meeting.

However, it remains unclear as to why the Indian government has so far refused to resume the repatriation process.
A petition filed by Indian social activist Parminder Singh, a Sikh community leader, in the Delhi High Court on 25 October urged judicial intervention to nudge New Delhi to grant “immediate” visas to the stranded people.
In response to the petition, the Indian government has said that a “lot of efforts have already been made” by New Delhi in evacuating the stranded people.
Sputnik has approached both the Indian Home Ministry and the Foreign Ministry spokespersons for a comment, but has not received a response as of the time of publication.
*The Taliban and Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:16 GMTUN Security Council Holds Briefing on Sudan Crisis
14:13 GMTUS Issues First Passport With X Gender Marker
14:10 GMTUK's Channel 4 Mysteriously Goes Off Air During Discussion of Superstitions
13:55 GMTAfghanistan's Remaining Hindus and Sikhs Accuse India of Stalling Their Visa Applications
13:50 GMT'Rubbish, Load of B*llocks': Ex-Red Devils Star Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Man United Staff
13:38 GMTRussia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024
13:21 GMTRussia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
13:21 GMTIndia Warns Beijing Against Altering Status Quo at LAC Under Pretext of New Border Law
13:18 GMTZuckerberg's 'Family Office' Sued Over Harassment, Discrimination Allegations By Ex-Staffers
13:10 GMTCourt Decision on 'Scythian Gold' Creates Dangerous Precedent, Russia Says
13:02 GMTRussia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones by Ukraine in Donbass, Lavrov Says
13:01 GMTAt Least One Dead, 25 Hurt in Clashes Between Banned Islamist Group and Police in Pakistan - Videos
12:52 GMTPriti Patel Under Pressure to Сlarify UK Spy Agencies' Alleged Cloud Deal With Amazon
12:43 GMTFacebook Papers: Whistleblower Prepares to Testify Before Indian Parliament
12:42 GMTJoe Biden Mocked For Being 'Fixated' on Donald Trump After Mentioning Rival 24 Times in Speech
12:40 GMTAustralia, US Commit Millions in Financial Aid to Southeast Asia Amid AUKUS Tensions
12:25 GMTIndian Supreme Court Sets Up Independent Committee to Probe Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:18 GMTAfrican Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organisation's Activities
12:18 GMTEast Asia Region Facing Arms Race Threat in Wake of INF Treaty Collapse, Putin Warns
12:06 GMTUS 6 January Committee to Subpoena Lawyer Who Advised Trump on Challenging Biden's 2020 Victory