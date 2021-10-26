https://sputniknews.com/20211026/world-war-ii-bomb-blast-on-solomon-islands-kills-two-reports-say-1090213951.html

World War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say

World War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a World War II bomb detonated on the Solomon Islands, the Solomon Times... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T08:50+0000

2021-10-26T08:50+0000

2021-10-26T08:50+0000

solomon islands

asia & pacific

bomb

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089781997_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_2243ce0209a459348787dce1a692c538.jpg

The explosion reportedly occurred at 7 p.m. Monday local time (8:00 Tuesday GMT) in the city of Honiara, the islands’ capital, where members of a family of the victims were cooking on a stone oven.As a result of the blast from the detonated bomb, a father and a son were killed, while two other members of the family are in serious conditions, according to the outlet. The father is said to have died shortly after the incident, while the son was hospitalised and passed away later.This was the fifth fatal incident of this kind this year as many more unexploded bombs remain buried across the Solomon Islands and other nations in the Pacific region since war times, the newspaper said.

solomon islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

solomon islands, asia & pacific, bomb, explosion