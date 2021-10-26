Watch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates

A video was issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, showing troops from the Udaloy-class destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' saving the container ship 'MSC Lucia' from a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea. According to the distress signal, unidentified marauders tried to hijack the ship, so a group of Russian marines immediately headed to the vessel, securing it and scaring the pirates off.The clip shows the servicemen boarding the ship and checking it for intruders, with the Russian destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' visible in the near distance.
Rokenbok
Good job. Can they save us from COVID mandates and bad government.
An attempted assault on a Panama-flagged ship was foiled by the Russian military in the Gulf of Guinea, 86 nautical miles (159 kilometres) south-west of the Agbami oilfield terminal.
A video was issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, showing troops from the Udaloy-class destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' saving the container ship 'MSC Lucia' from a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea. According to the distress signal, unidentified marauders tried to hijack the ship, so a group of Russian marines immediately headed to the vessel, securing it and scaring the pirates off.
The clip shows the servicemen boarding the ship and checking it for intruders, with the Russian destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' visible in the near distance.