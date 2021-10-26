Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/watch-russian-marines-saving-civilian-ship-from-pirates-1090221947.html
Watch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates
Watch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates
An attempted assault on a Panama-flagged ship was foiled by the Russian military in the Gulf of Guinea, 86 nautical miles (159 kilometres) south-west of the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T13:29+0000
2021-10-26T13:29+0000
russia
guinea
pirates
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104382/14/1043821450_0:164:3500:2133_1920x0_80_0_0_fbaec0556d1fc0ea7756eee161582393.jpg
A video was issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, showing troops from the Udaloy-class destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' saving the container ship 'MSC Lucia' from a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea. According to the distress signal, unidentified marauders tried to hijack the ship, so a group of Russian marines immediately headed to the vessel, securing it and scaring the pirates off.The clip shows the servicemen boarding the ship and checking it for intruders, with the Russian destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' visible in the near distance.
Good job. Can they save us from COVID mandates and bad government.
1
1
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104382/14/1043821450_218:0:3282:2298_1920x0_80_0_0_ae9ce614d7d662f2c0ffef865d1d9afc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, guinea, pirates

Watch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates

13:29 GMT 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / Pavel RebrovRussian marines parade during the Navy Day celebrations in Sevastopol, Crimea
Russian marines parade during the Navy Day celebrations in Sevastopol, Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / Pavel Rebrov
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
An attempted assault on a Panama-flagged ship was foiled by the Russian military in the Gulf of Guinea, 86 nautical miles (159 kilometres) south-west of the Agbami oilfield terminal.
A video was issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, showing troops from the Udaloy-class destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' saving the container ship 'MSC Lucia' from a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea. According to the distress signal, unidentified marauders tried to hijack the ship, so a group of Russian marines immediately headed to the vessel, securing it and scaring the pirates off.
The clip shows the servicemen boarding the ship and checking it for intruders, with the Russian destroyer 'Vice-Admiral Kulakov' visible in the near distance.
600000
Discuss
Popular comments
Good job. Can they save us from COVID mandates and bad government.
RRokenbok
26 October, 16:46 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:36 GMTNew Zealand’s Prime Minister Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Workers
14:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Forced to Give Up Walking Her Dogs as Doctors Advise Her to Rest, Report Says
14:23 GMTThis Septic Isle… Sewage Hits Brexit Fans
14:22 GMTSouth Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88
14:16 GMTIslamist Suspect Reportedly Detained in Spain Planned to Carry Out Terrorist Attack
14:04 GMTLa Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island
13:42 GMTAmsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev, Court Ruling Says
13:39 GMTNew York Governor Hochul Hires Law Firm to Help Investigate Claims of Harassment in State Gov't
13:29 GMTWatch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates
13:18 GMTRoad-Blocking Insulate Britain Protesters Advise Drivers Against Using London Highway From Wednesday
13:14 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue