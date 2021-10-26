https://sputniknews.com/20211026/walter-smith-ex-head-of-rangers-and-everton-football-clubs-dies-at-73-1090214893.html

Walter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73

Smith was Alex Ferguson's assistant for Scotland at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and became a football legend, leading Rangers to decisive victories in their... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

Scottish football coach and manager Walter Smith has passed away at the age of 73, the Rangers Football Club announced on Tuesday.Smith enjoyed success as manager of the club from 1991-1998. Under his tenure, the club managed to win a domestic treble in 1992–93, claimed three Scottish Cups, and three League Cups (Premier Sports Cups), and almost made the 1992-93 UEFA Champions League final, falling just one point behind Marseille, the future winner.

