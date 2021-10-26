Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/walter-smith-ex-head-of-rangers-and-everton-football-clubs-dies-at-73-1090214893.html
Walter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73
Walter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73
Smith was Alex Ferguson's assistant for Scotland at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and became a football legend, leading Rangers to decisive victories in their... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
Scottish football coach and manager Walter Smith has passed away at the age of 73, the Rangers Football Club announced on Tuesday.Smith enjoyed success as manager of the club from 1991-1998. Under his tenure, the club managed to win a domestic treble in 1992–93, claimed three Scottish Cups, and three League Cups (Premier Sports Cups), and almost made the 1992-93 UEFA Champions League final, falling just one point behind Marseille, the future winner.
Fried Mars Bars and Irn Bru always win out eventually.
scotland, sport, uk

Walter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73

09:21 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Lee SmithFILE PHOTO: Football - Rangers v Dundee United Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League - Ibrox Stadium - 10/11 - 10/5/11 Rangers manager Walter Smith applauds the fans at the final whistle after finishing his final home match in charge Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Smith Livepic/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Football - Rangers v Dundee United Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League - Ibrox Stadium - 10/11 - 10/5/11 Rangers manager Walter Smith applauds the fans at the final whistle after finishing his final home match in charge Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Smith Livepic/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / Lee Smith
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Smith was Alex Ferguson's assistant for Scotland at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and became a football legend, leading Rangers to decisive victories in their home championships and in Europe.
Scottish football coach and manager Walter Smith has passed away at the age of 73, the Rangers Football Club announced on Tuesday.
Smith enjoyed success as manager of the club from 1991-1998. Under his tenure, the club managed to win a domestic treble in 1992–93, claimed three Scottish Cups, and three League Cups (Premier Sports Cups), and almost made the 1992-93 UEFA Champions League final, falling just one point behind Marseille, the future winner.
000010
Fried Mars Bars and Irn Bru always win out eventually.
ttim
26 October, 13:22 GMT
000000
