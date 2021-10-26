https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-stocks-hit-record-highs-across-the-board-tuesday-morning-on-strong-3rd-quarter-earnings-1090227594.html

US Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street hit record highs on Tuesday's opening as strong third quarter earnings for US companies and the prospect of better business... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

The three major US equity indices - Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite - hit all-time highs on Tuesday morning, reinforcing their recent uptrend after brutal plunges in September and sheer volatility earlier this month.Equity analysts said strong earnings from Big Tech companies are expected to bolster the market further by Wednesday's close.The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, was up 0.3% to 35,839 by 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT) after a record high of 35,791 earlier.The S&P 500, which consists of the top 500 US stocks, was up 0.5% to 4,587. It earlier hit an all-time high of 4,581.

