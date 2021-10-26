Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-stocks-hit-record-highs-across-the-board-tuesday-morning-on-strong-3rd-quarter-earnings-1090227594.html
US Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings
US Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street hit record highs on Tuesday's opening as strong third quarter earnings for US companies and the prospect of better business... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T16:28+0000
2021-10-26T16:58+0000
business
dow jones
s&p
stocks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081144142_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_854a3f00aa216d135650fdadae1c0ec0.jpg
The three major US equity indices - Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&amp;P 500, and Nasdaq Composite - hit all-time highs on Tuesday morning, reinforcing their recent uptrend after brutal plunges in September and sheer volatility earlier this month.Equity analysts said strong earnings from Big Tech companies are expected to bolster the market further by Wednesday's close.The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, was up 0.3% to 35,839 by 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT) after a record high of 35,791 earlier.The S&amp;P 500, which consists of the top 500 US stocks, was up 0.5% to 4,587. It earlier hit an all-time high of 4,581.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081144142_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0310bc74cd9894a4f0bae58c2e3b9e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, dow jones, s&p, stocks

US Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings

16:28 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 26.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIIn this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, the American Flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York
In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, the American Flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street hit record highs on Tuesday's opening as strong third quarter earnings for US companies and the prospect of better business ahead from the loosening of more COVID-19 restrictions sent stocks rallying across the board.
The three major US equity indices - Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite - hit all-time highs on Tuesday morning, reinforcing their recent uptrend after brutal plunges in September and sheer volatility earlier this month.
Equity analysts said strong earnings from Big Tech companies are expected to bolster the market further by Wednesday's close.

"In all likelihood, it will be the Q3 results from Apple, Alphabet, and Twitter that will drive directional volatility on Wall Street", Jeffrey Halley, head of research for Asia at the online trading platform OANDA, said.

The Dow, a blue-chip index which groups mostly industrial stocks, was up 0.3% to 35,839 by 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT) after a record high of 35,791 earlier.
The S&P 500, which consists of the top 500 US stocks, was up 0.5% to 4,587. It earlier hit an all-time high of 4,581.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTOver 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says
17:25 GMTAfghan Soil Will Not Be Used Against China, Assures Taliban Leader After Meeting With Wang Yi
17:24 GMTPakistan Has Dominated India in 'Kinetic Conflict' Since Balakot Strikes, Minister Says
17:20 GMTSurvivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Launch Campaign as Millions Still Struggle for Compensation
17:14 GMTLeft-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel
17:07 GMTUK Queen Elizabeth II Will Not Attend COP26 Opening Ceremony in Glasgow 'Following Advice to Rest'
16:57 GMTFacebook's Algorithm 'Fostered Rage' by Preferring Emoji Reactions to Likes, Internal Docs Show
16:37 GMTUS to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation
16:35 GMTIran's Accession to Shanghai Bloc to Begin in Fall 2022, Russian Envoy Says
16:28 GMTUS Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings
16:26 GMTFrance to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister
16:22 GMTComedian Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence on Controversy Over His 'Transphobic' Special
16:06 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics
16:03 GMTNot Quite the Friendly Skies: Georgia Businessman Files Lawsuit Over Epstein Plane
16:00 GMTGerman President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
15:41 GMTA Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
15:13 GMTBiden Can't Thwart Work of 6 January Committee, But It's in His Interests, US Media Claims
15:12 GMTIndia’s Top Probe Agency Reportedly Arrests Naval Officers in Kilo-Class Submarine Leak
15:04 GMTCanadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet
14:53 GMTSudanese Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Flights to and From Khartoum