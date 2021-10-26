https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-senate-confirms-ex-republican-senator-to-be-next-ambassador-to-turkey-1090232415.html

US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey

US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey

WASHINGTON, October 27 (Sputnik) - The US Senate confirmed former Republican Senator Jeffrey Flake's nomination to be the next United States ambassador to... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T21:48+0000

2021-10-26T21:48+0000

2021-10-26T21:48+0000

us

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082549564_0:0:3265:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_734d2985c5843e14fb66a44e9a0f3674.jpg

The Senate approved Flake's nomination by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon.Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.Most recently, Flake worked as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.

us

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, turkey