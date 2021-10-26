Registration was successful!
US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey
US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey
The Senate approved Flake's nomination by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon.Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.Most recently, Flake worked as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.
WASHINGTON, October 27 (Sputnik) - The US Senate confirmed former Republican Senator Jeffrey Flake's nomination to be the next United States ambassador to Turkey.
The Senate approved Flake's nomination by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.
Most recently, Flake worked as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.