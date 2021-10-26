Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-senate-confirms-ex-republican-senator-to-be-next-ambassador-to-turkey-1090232415.html
US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey
US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey
WASHINGTON, October 27 (Sputnik) - The US Senate confirmed former Republican Senator Jeffrey Flake's nomination to be the next United States ambassador to... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Senate approved Flake's nomination by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon.Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.Most recently, Flake worked as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.
us, turkey

US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey

21:48 GMT 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciMembers of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Members of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay says his country won't bow to threats in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Ankara about the scope of its planned military incursion into Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
WASHINGTON, October 27 (Sputnik) - The US Senate confirmed former Republican Senator Jeffrey Flake's nomination to be the next United States ambassador to Turkey.
The Senate approved Flake's nomination by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.
Most recently, Flake worked as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.
