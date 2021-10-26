https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-intelligence-unit-seeks-way-to-detect-radio-signals-that-indicate-data-breaches-1090232531.html

US Intelligence Unit Seeks Way to Detect Radio Signals That Indicate Data Breaches

US Intelligence Unit Seeks Way to Detect Radio Signals That Indicate Data Breaches

WASHINGTON, October 27 (Sputnik) - The US government awarded contracts to five firms in a multi-year research effort to develop methods to scan the radio... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T21:51+0000

2021-10-26T21:51+0000

2021-10-26T21:51+0000

us

data breach

intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081553281_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_e7184522935b509f378af078311b598d.jpg

“The Securing Compartmented Information with Smart Radio Systems (SCISRS) program will elevate the Intelligence Community’s (IC) and the Department of Defense’s (DoD) abilities to safeguard information and data that is generated, stored, used, transmitted, and received in secure facilities and beyond. Program success will likely require breakthroughs in machine learning (ML) and traditional digital signal processing techniques,” IARPA said in a press release on Tuesday.The contracts were awarded to A 10 Systems; BAE Systems; Expedition Technology; JASR Systems; and Northrop Grumman, the release said.IARPA, a unit in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, invests in high-risk, high-payoff research programs for the US intelligence community, according to the release.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, data breach, intelligence