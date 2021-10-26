Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Congressional gold medal is one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.According to media reports, the bill was supported by over 323 members of the House through a rare bipartisan vote and has been submitted to the Senate.On 26 August, several explosions targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing 13 American soldiers and injuring many others, including US troops and civilians of other nationalities.&nbsp;The Afghan wing of the Daesh terror group* claimed responsibility for the attacks.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
08:47 GMT 26.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in August.

"The House passed H.R. 5142 - To award posthumously a congressional gold medal to service members who perished on Aug 26, 2021 during evacuation of US citizens & Afghan allies on a voice vote", the chamber tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Congressional gold medal is one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.
According to media reports, the bill was supported by over 323 members of the House through a rare bipartisan vote and has been submitted to the Senate.
On 26 August, several explosions targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing 13 American soldiers and injuring many others, including US troops and civilians of other nationalities. The Afghan wing of the Daesh terror group* claimed responsibility for the attacks.
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
