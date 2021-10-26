https://sputniknews.com/20211026/us-house-passes-bill-to-posthumously-award-medals-to-troops-killed-in-kabul-airport-blast-1090213837.html

US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen

The Congressional gold medal is one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.According to media reports, the bill was supported by over 323 members of the House through a rare bipartisan vote and has been submitted to the Senate.On 26 August, several explosions targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing 13 American soldiers and injuring many others, including US troops and civilians of other nationalities. The Afghan wing of the Daesh terror group* claimed responsibility for the attacks.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

