UK Border Force Dealing With 'Urgent Incident' Near Essex Coast

The UK Border Force is responding to an "urgent" and serious incident off the Harwich coast in Essex, the Daily Mail has reported, citing a Home Office spokesperson. The spokesperson said that HM Coastguard is coordinating the rescue effort, but refused to elaborate on the nature of the incident.HM Coastguard sent out a helicopter and another aircraft to help rescuers, while the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has deployed a lifeboat to the scene.The route is known to be used by people-smugglers to bring migrants into the UK, the Daily Mail noted.
"Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved", the Home Office representative said.
