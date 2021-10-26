https://sputniknews.com/20211026/uk-border-force-dealing-with-urgent-incident-near-essex-coast-1090214635.html

UK Border Force Dealing With 'Urgent Incident' Near Essex Coast

UK Border Force Dealing With 'Urgent Incident' Near Essex Coast

The incident, which is still "ongoing", prompted the border force to deploy a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft to help rescuers at the scene. 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T09:14+0000

2021-10-26T09:14+0000

2021-10-26T09:48+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090215807_0:0:2617:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_a8dbf67296f26bcdd090286686c4602f.jpg

The UK Border Force is responding to an "urgent" and serious incident off the Harwich coast in Essex, the Daily Mail has reported, citing a Home Office spokesperson. The spokesperson said that HM Coastguard is coordinating the rescue effort, but refused to elaborate on the nature of the incident.HM Coastguard sent out a helicopter and another aircraft to help rescuers, while the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has deployed a lifeboat to the scene.The route is known to be used by people-smugglers to bring migrants into the UK, the Daily Mail noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

uk