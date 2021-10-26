Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
Trade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
Trade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade turnover between the Russian capital and the United States has increased by nearly 50% this year compared to the same period of... 26.10.2021
Import from Moscow to the United States has reached $6.9 billion over the first eight months of 2021, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.Germany, France, Finland and Italy are among Moscow's other big investment partners, the official said, adding that the capital's developed transport and social infrastructure, high-quality labour and other resources attract businesses, including foreign ones.
Trade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021

08:18 GMT 26.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade turnover between the Russian capital and the United States has increased by nearly 50% this year compared to the same period of 2020, Vladimir Efimov, the deputy mayor for economic policy in the Moscow government, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"One of the largest investors for the Russian capital today is the United States — the accumulated foreign direct investment from this country amounted to $3.3 billion, the trade turnover between the capital and the United States this year has grown by almost 50% compared to the last year", Efimov said.

Import from Moscow to the United States has reached $6.9 billion over the first eight months of 2021, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.
Germany, France, Finland and Italy are among Moscow's other big investment partners, the official said, adding that the capital's developed transport and social infrastructure, high-quality labour and other resources attract businesses, including foreign ones.
