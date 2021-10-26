https://sputniknews.com/20211026/trade-between-russian-capital-and-us-nearly-doubles-in-2021-1090213611.html

Trade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021

Trade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade turnover between the Russian capital and the United States has increased by nearly 50% this year compared to the same period of

Import from Moscow to the United States has reached $6.9 billion over the first eight months of 2021, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.Germany, France, Finland and Italy are among Moscow's other big investment partners, the official said, adding that the capital's developed transport and social infrastructure, high-quality labour and other resources attract businesses, including foreign ones.

