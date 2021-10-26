Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
26.10.2021
The protesters began their march from the central entrance to the Hibiya Park, holding placards calling for preventing the marriage of the princess, "prevent deception" and "protect the imperial family".The couple officially registered their marriage earlier in the day and now plans to move to the United States, where Komuro works at a law company.After the ceremony, the newlyweds delivered an address in the presence of journalists, who were only able to submit questions in advance. The ex-princess said she regrets having caused some people trouble in connection with her engagement and marriage that caused quite a buzz since the announcement. She also thanked those who had supported her despite a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother.
asia & pacific, japan, protest

Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage

08:53 GMT 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiJapan's Princess Mako, center right, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiance Kei Komuro, center left, greet the reporters at the end of their press conference at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017
Japan's Princess Mako, center right, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiance Kei Komuro, center left, greet the reporters at the end of their press conference at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
TOKYO (Sputnik) - About 130 people peacefully rallied against the marriage of former Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, and her boyfriend, former college classmate Kei Komuro, in Tokyo on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The protesters began their march from the central entrance to the Hibiya Park, holding placards calling for preventing the marriage of the princess, "prevent deception" and "protect the imperial family".
The couple officially registered their marriage earlier in the day and now plans to move to the United States, where Komuro works at a law company.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds delivered an address in the presence of journalists, who were only able to submit questions in advance. The ex-princess said she regrets having caused some people trouble in connection with her engagement and marriage that caused quite a buzz since the announcement. She also thanked those who had supported her despite a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother.
