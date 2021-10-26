https://sputniknews.com/20211026/the-democrats-have-no-plan-for-the-2022-midterms-1090206048.html
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama accusing... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T09:03+0000
2021-10-26T09:03+0000
2021-10-26T09:03+0000
gmo
netflix
radio
us
sars coronavirus
mers
comedy
free speech
health
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090206023_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c906d8aca8beb8832017d04341e9886d.jpg
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama accusing Republicans of ‘rigging’ elections by passing state voter ID laws, and Dr. Fauci under fire for research involving puppies killed by insects.
GUESTJohn Duffy - Filmmaker, Podcaster, and Journalist | EcoHealth, NIH Funding Gain of Function Research, and Rand Paul Calling for Dr. Fauci to Be FiredVito Gesualdi - Comedian, Podcast Host | Netflix Protest, Netflix Employee Became Violent, and Pro Censorship CultureIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with John Duffy about his podcast series, Dr. Fauci, and the details of gain of function research. John spoke about his six-episode series on the origins of COVID-19 and the recent admission by the NIH. John discussed the media failures on the lab leak theory and the lack of oversight over government scientific research.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Vito Gesualdi about Vito being attacked at the protest, tweets from a Netflix employee, and Netflix employees getting violent. Vito described his reasoning for going to the Dave Chapelle protest, at Netflix headquarters and the violent attacks against himself. Vito talked about defending free speech as a comedian and the dangerous path of pro-censorship culture.We also touch upon the 2022 midterm elections. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090206023_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_880fa9f0172278d954d59772c270a304.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
gmo, netflix, radio, us, sars coronavirus, mers, comedy, free speech, health, the backstory, аудио
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama accusing Republicans of ‘rigging’ elections by passing state voter ID laws, and Dr. Fauci under fire for research involving puppies killed by insects.
John Duffy - Filmmaker, Podcaster, and Journalist | EcoHealth, NIH Funding Gain of Function Research, and Rand Paul Calling for Dr. Fauci to Be Fired
Vito Gesualdi - Comedian, Podcast Host | Netflix Protest, Netflix Employee Became Violent, and Pro Censorship Culture
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with John Duffy about his podcast series, Dr. Fauci, and the details of gain of function research. John spoke about his six-episode series on the origins of COVID-19 and the recent admission by the NIH. John discussed the media failures on the lab leak theory and the lack of oversight over government scientific research.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Vito Gesualdi about Vito being attacked at the protest, tweets from a Netflix employee, and Netflix employees getting violent. Vito described his reasoning for going to the Dave Chapelle protest, at Netflix headquarters and the violent attacks against himself. Vito talked about defending free speech as a comedian and the dangerous path of pro-censorship culture.
We also touch upon the 2022 midterm elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com