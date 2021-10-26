Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama accusing... 26.10.2021
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama accusing Republicans of ‘rigging’ elections by passing state voter ID laws, and Dr. Fauci under fire for research involving puppies killed by insects.
GUESTJohn Duffy - Filmmaker, Podcaster, and Journalist | EcoHealth, NIH Funding Gain of Function Research, and Rand Paul Calling for Dr. Fauci to Be FiredVito Gesualdi - Comedian, Podcast Host | Netflix Protest, Netflix Employee Became Violent, and Pro Censorship CultureIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with John Duffy about his podcast series, Dr. Fauci, and the details of gain of function research. John spoke about his six-episode series on the origins of COVID-19 and the recent admission by the NIH. John discussed the media failures on the lab leak theory and the lack of oversight over government scientific research.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Vito Gesualdi about Vito being attacked at the protest, tweets from a Netflix employee, and Netflix employees getting violent. Vito described his reasoning for going to the Dave Chapelle protest, at Netflix headquarters and the violent attacks against himself. Vito talked about defending free speech as a comedian and the dangerous path of pro-censorship culture.We also touch upon the 2022 midterm elections. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms

09:03 GMT 26.10.2021
The Democrats Have No Plan for The 2022 Midterms
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama accusing Republicans of ‘rigging’ elections by passing state voter ID laws, and Dr. Fauci under fire for research involving puppies killed by insects.
GUEST
John Duffy - Filmmaker, Podcaster, and Journalist | EcoHealth, NIH Funding Gain of Function Research, and Rand Paul Calling for Dr. Fauci to Be Fired
Vito Gesualdi - Comedian, Podcast Host | Netflix Protest, Netflix Employee Became Violent, and Pro Censorship Culture
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with John Duffy about his podcast series, Dr. Fauci, and the details of gain of function research. John spoke about his six-episode series on the origins of COVID-19 and the recent admission by the NIH. John discussed the media failures on the lab leak theory and the lack of oversight over government scientific research.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Vito Gesualdi about Vito being attacked at the protest, tweets from a Netflix employee, and Netflix employees getting violent. Vito described his reasoning for going to the Dave Chapelle protest, at Netflix headquarters and the violent attacks against himself. Vito talked about defending free speech as a comedian and the dangerous path of pro-censorship culture.
We also touch upon the 2022 midterm elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
