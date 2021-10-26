https://sputniknews.com/20211026/sudans-military-leader-abdel-al-burhan-lays-blame-for-events-in-country-on-political-forces-1090219527.html

Sudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today

Sudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today

The military led by al-Burhan detained the prime minister of the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other politicians on 25 October...

Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan has revealed that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other politicians were spirited away to avoid a "civil war" erupting in the country. Burhan promised that Hamdok would return home today, with the general noting that the prime minister had been kept at his house for his own safety. The general additionally denied the claims that the events of 25 October were a "coup".The Sudanese military leader laid full blame for the ongoing events in the country on the "political forces" there, claiming that the military offered Hamdok three options to resolve the crisis. Al-Burhan noted that the military agreed to multiple initiatives by Hamdok, but the "forces of freedom and change" refused to engage with them in the end.According to the general, the distrust between the partners in the transition government began after the signing of the Juba peace agreement in October 2020 that was meant to end conflicts between the transitional government and other political forces in the country. Burhan stressed that the prime minister's last initiative had been "stolen" and that military issues had been discussed instead. The general said that the Sudanese armed forces felt they were the targets of hostility over the past week.New Minister, New Legislature – Burhan Reveals Plan for Transition to Civilian GovernmentGeneral Abdel al-Burhan also laid out the future plans of the military, promising that they still aim to transition to a civilian government, however, some changes will take place. Namely, a new prime minister will be "appointed" and a new Sovereign Council, as well as a cabinet will be formed. The latter will feature "real representation from all states" and will not have "typical politicians", the general promised.Burhan also announced the formation of judicial bodies in the coming days, as well as the legislature, which will include "young participants from the revolution". The general further promised a gradual restoration of internet services in the country and lifting of martial law as soon as the new government is formed.

