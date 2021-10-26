Registration was successful!
Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Flights to and From Khartoum
On Monday, Sudan saw a military coup, with the country's armed forces taking power and detaining some government officials, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Khartoum International Airport revealed on its Facebook page on Tuesday that flights to and from the Sudanese capital city are suspended from 26 October to 30 October.In a separate statement on Twitter, the US Embassy in Khartoum said that two charter flights left the city's airport "following the mass cancellation of commercial flights on October 25".The move to temporarily suspend flights comes after the East African country saw a military coup on Monday, with the armed forces seizing power and arresting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok along with several other cabinet members. Commenting on the military's motives, Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan denied that Monday's events were a coup and said they took place because of disagreements between the political forces in the country. Al-Burhan reiterated his commitment to continue Sudan's transition to civilian rule and pledged to hold elections in 2023, also promising to lift martial law as soon as the new government is formed.
Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Flights to and From Khartoum

14:53 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 15:25 GMT 26.10.2021)
Daria Bedenko
On Monday, Sudan saw a military coup, with the country's armed forces taking power and detaining some government officials, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Khartoum International Airport revealed on its Facebook page on Tuesday that flights to and from the Sudanese capital city are suspended from 26 October to 30 October.
In a separate statement on Twitter, the US Embassy in Khartoum said that two charter flights left the city's airport "following the mass cancellation of commercial flights on October 25".
"As of this posting, no commercial flights have departed since the onset of yesterday’s events. Most commercial carriers have announced their services are cancelled until further notice. American Citizens are advised not to go to the airport", the embassy noted.
The move to temporarily suspend flights comes after the East African country saw a military coup on Monday, with the armed forces seizing power and arresting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok along with several other cabinet members.
Commenting on the military's motives, Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan denied that Monday's events were a coup and said they took place because of disagreements between the political forces in the country.
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Sudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:52 GMT
Al-Burhan reiterated his commitment to continue Sudan's transition to civilian rule and pledged to hold elections in 2023, also promising to lift martial law as soon as the new government is formed.
