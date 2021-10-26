Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/sudan-facing-military-coup-assange-hearing-may-decide-fate-of-anti-war-journalism-1090206990.html
Sudan Facing Military Coup; Assange Hearing May Decide Fate of Anti-War Journalism
Sudan Facing Military Coup; Assange Hearing May Decide Fate of Anti-War Journalism
International security observers again suspect the US empire as Sudan becomes the latest African nation to face a military coup. 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T09:02+0000
2021-10-26T09:03+0000
un security council
valdai
sudan
china
putin
congress
the critical hour
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090206946_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_29011028cb78118b6dd9d7b49b2f3955.png
Sudan Facing Military Coup; Assange Hearing May Decide Fate of Anti-War Journalism
International security observers again suspect the US empire as Sudan becomes the latest African nation to face a military coup.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Congress is running out of time as the President works to get his economic agenda through Congress before he leaves for Europe at the end of the week. Also, progressives battle to keep a few social spending programmes in the bill as they seem to be almost completely stripped from the legislation.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Africa. International security observers again suspect the US as Sudan becomes the latest African nation to face a military coup. The prime minister has been arrested by the military and taken to an unknown location, as radio and TV stations in the capitol fall into the hands of the coup plotters.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Consortium News is reporting that "Ian Duncan Burnett, the most powerful judge in England and Wales, will join Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde on the bench next week for the two-day U.S. appeal in the extradition case of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange." The Assange case has completely disintegrated and some are holding out hope that he may reverse the trend of unfair and unreasonable findings by the court.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The Venezuelan government was working in a reasonable and professional manner in talks with the opposition when the talks were sabotaged by the Biden administration. The Biden team kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and illegally brought him to Miami. The appearance is that the administration has no intentions of holding honest negotiations with the Bolivarian republic.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr remains one of the most influential politicians in Iraq. Al-Sadr's political followers have secured 70 seats in the latest election, and observers wonder if he can garner enough support to form a ruling coalition. Also, the US seems to be hitting roadblocks in their attempt to secure permission from Pakistan for the use of their airspace to continue their assault on Afghanistan.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's Valdai speech. President Putin infuriated the Davos crowd when he made pointed statements about the moral and economic decline in the West. Putin argued that the current model of neoliberal globalist capitalism serves only the rich and is creating destabilizing wealth inequality.Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel has effectively outlawed six Palestinian human rights organizations Friday by designating them as terrorist organizations. Many observers expect harsh police and/or military crackdowns on these groups as a result of this move.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss the US's relationship with the UN. The leaders of Russia and China have both recently made comments about the UN and the need for it to remain a stable body for international stability. Russian President Vladimir Putin argues that the US's recent moves to change the security council will destroy the credibility of the body and reduce it to a discussion platform.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
valdai
sudan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090206946_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_18a3d1476ff075ab2bea7324ce9f701c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, valdai, sudan, china, putin, congress, the critical hour, аудио, radio

Sudan Facing Military Coup; Assange Hearing May Decide Fate of Anti-War Journalism

09:02 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 26.10.2021)
Sudan Facing Military Coup; Assange Hearing May Decide Fate of Anti-War Journalism
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
International security observers again suspect the US empire as Sudan becomes the latest African nation to face a military coup.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Congress is running out of time as the President works to get his economic agenda through Congress before he leaves for Europe at the end of the week. Also, progressives battle to keep a few social spending programmes in the bill as they seem to be almost completely stripped from the legislation.
Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Africa. International security observers again suspect the US as Sudan becomes the latest African nation to face a military coup. The prime minister has been arrested by the military and taken to an unknown location, as radio and TV stations in the capitol fall into the hands of the coup plotters.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Consortium News is reporting that "Ian Duncan Burnett, the most powerful judge in England and Wales, will join Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde on the bench next week for the two-day U.S. appeal in the extradition case of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange." The Assange case has completely disintegrated and some are holding out hope that he may reverse the trend of unfair and unreasonable findings by the court.
Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The Venezuelan government was working in a reasonable and professional manner in talks with the opposition when the talks were sabotaged by the Biden administration. The Biden team kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and illegally brought him to Miami. The appearance is that the administration has no intentions of holding honest negotiations with the Bolivarian republic.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr remains one of the most influential politicians in Iraq. Al-Sadr's political followers have secured 70 seats in the latest election, and observers wonder if he can garner enough support to form a ruling coalition. Also, the US seems to be hitting roadblocks in their attempt to secure permission from Pakistan for the use of their airspace to continue their assault on Afghanistan.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's Valdai speech. President Putin infuriated the Davos crowd when he made pointed statements about the moral and economic decline in the West. Putin argued that the current model of neoliberal globalist capitalism serves only the rich and is creating destabilizing wealth inequality.
Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel has effectively outlawed six Palestinian human rights organizations Friday by designating them as terrorist organizations. Many observers expect harsh police and/or military crackdowns on these groups as a result of this move.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss the US's relationship with the UN. The leaders of Russia and China have both recently made comments about the UN and the need for it to remain a stable body for international stability. Russian President Vladimir Putin argues that the US's recent moves to change the security council will destroy the credibility of the body and reduce it to a discussion platform.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:53 GMTTokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
08:50 GMTWorld War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say
08:47 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
08:25 GMTUS Judge Sets Deadline For Prince Andrew’s Testimony in Sex Abuse Case
08:18 GMTTrade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
08:15 GMTPolice Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
08:14 GMT150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says
08:12 GMTAt-Tanf Base: Iran May Have Backed Drone Attack on US in Syria, American Officials Allege
08:08 GMTView of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
08:06 GMTUp to 300,000 Swedes Estimated to Have Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19
07:45 GMTWhat's Behind Facebook Whistleblower's Call for 'Reining In' the Silicon Valley Giant?
07:21 GMTAs Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
07:11 GMTNordic Flag Carrier SAS 'Fighting for Survival' Amid Plunging Shares
07:03 GMTBenjamin Netanyahu Still Leading in Polls and Experts Can't See Reason Behind It
07:03 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Says Anthony Fauci Should Be Held Accountable for ‘Unethical’ Experiments
06:39 GMTPolice Book Kashmiri Students Under Anti-Terror Law for Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India
06:31 GMTThierry Henry: Messi is 'Isolated' in PSG Since It is Still 'Mbappe's Club'
06:18 GMTMoscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible
05:57 GMTRishi Sunak Reportedly Rules Out Cutting Levy on Household Energy Bills as Fuel Crisis Hits Britain
05:30 GMTNATO Boss Says Door for Finnish Membership Open as Polls Register Spike in Animosity Toward Russia