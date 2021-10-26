South Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88

The ex-president had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health condition and could not recover.Roh died at Seoul National University Hospital, where he was repeatedly hospitalized with pneumonia, phlegmon, and venous thrombosis.The cause of death of former South Korean president was complications amid a long struggle with multiple system atrophy, according to the official conclusion of doctors.During Roh's presidential term, South Korea established diplomatic relations with the USSR in 1990, and with China in 1992.Roh also established an inter-Korean dialogue at the level of prime ministers, and an agreement on non-aggression, reconciliation, exchanges and cooperation with North Korea came into force in 1992.Since the end of his term, Roh lived in Seoul. In November 1995, he was arrested and imprisoned for bribery and his role in the military coup of his predecessor, dictator Chun Doo-hwan. Two years later, the country's Supreme Court sentenced him to 17 years in prison, but he was soon granted amnesty.
Since the end of his term, Roh lived in Seoul. In November 1995, he was arrested and imprisoned for bribery and his role in the military coup of his predecessor, dictator Chun Doo-hwan. Two years later, the country's Supreme Court sentenced him to 17 years in prison, but he was soon granted amnesty.