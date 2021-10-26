Registration was successful!
La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island
South Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88
South Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who ruled the country between 1988 and 1993, died at the aged of 88, the Yonhap news agency... 26.10.2021
The ex-president had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health condition and could not recover.Roh died at Seoul National University Hospital, where he was repeatedly hospitalized with pneumonia, phlegmon, and venous thrombosis.The cause of death of former South Korean president was complications amid a long struggle with multiple system atrophy, according to the official conclusion of doctors.During Roh's presidential term, South Korea established diplomatic relations with the USSR in 1990, and with China in 1992.Roh also established an inter-Korean dialogue at the level of prime ministers, and an agreement on non-aggression, reconciliation, exchanges and cooperation with North Korea came into force in 1992.Since the end of his term, Roh lived in Seoul. In November 1995, he was arrested and imprisoned for bribery and his role in the military coup of his predecessor, dictator Chun Doo-hwan. Two years later, the country's Supreme Court sentenced him to 17 years in prison, but he was soon granted amnesty.
South Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88

14:22 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 26.10.2021)
Former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo steps out of a limousine to talk to the press at the gate of the Seoul Detention House in Seoul December 22, 1997 shortly after being released from serving a prison sentence.
Former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo steps out of a limousine to talk to the press at the gate of the Seoul Detention House in Seoul December 22, 1997 shortly after being released from serving a prison sentence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who ruled the country between 1988 and 1993, died at the aged of 88, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing his aides.
The ex-president had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health condition and could not recover.
Roh died at Seoul National University Hospital, where he was repeatedly hospitalized with pneumonia, phlegmon, and venous thrombosis.
The cause of death of former South Korean president was complications amid a long struggle with multiple system atrophy, according to the official conclusion of doctors.
During Roh's presidential term, South Korea established diplomatic relations with the USSR in 1990, and with China in 1992.
Roh also established an inter-Korean dialogue at the level of prime ministers, and an agreement on non-aggression, reconciliation, exchanges and cooperation with North Korea came into force in 1992.
Since the end of his term, Roh lived in Seoul. In November 1995, he was arrested and imprisoned for bribery and his role in the military coup of his predecessor, dictator Chun Doo-hwan. Two years later, the country's Supreme Court sentenced him to 17 years in prison, but he was soon granted amnesty.
