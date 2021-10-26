https://sputniknews.com/20211026/police-mistook-brian-laundries-mother-for-her-son-in-surveillance-video-the-week-he-disappeared-1090211519.html

Police Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared

Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide case of his fiancee Gabby Petito, left his house in the family's Mustang on 13 September

Police mistook Roberta Laundrie for her son Brian Laundrie in a surveillance tape the week that he disappeared, the North Port Police Department stated. The woman was driving the family car back home and the police believed that they had spotted the vanished man.He added that with all of the commotion going on outside the house, it was just a mistake.Laundrie and his fiancee, travel vlogger Gabby Petito, went on a van trip cross country when she suddenly disappeared. Shortly thereafter, Laundrie returned home without her. After the missing report was filed on the young woman on 11 September, he refused to cooperate with the police and two days later disappeared himself. An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie for allegedly using Petito's debit card around the time she vanished.Petito's remains were found near a campground in Wyoming on 19 September, and a manhunt for Laundrie started since he was the person of interest in the case. However, last week, his bones were discovered in a Florida nature park. The body had decomposed, so he was identified on a comparison of dental records.At the same time, police found a notebook near his remains, and reports suggest it may be salvageable.

