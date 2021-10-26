Registration was successful!
Police Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
Police Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
Police mistook Roberta Laundrie for her son Brian Laundrie in a surveillance tape the week that he disappeared, the North Port Police Department stated. The woman was driving the family car back home and the police believed that they had spotted the vanished man.He added that with all of the commotion going on outside the house, it was just a mistake.Laundrie and his fiancee, travel vlogger Gabby Petito, went on a van trip cross country when she suddenly disappeared. Shortly thereafter, Laundrie returned home without her. After the missing report was filed on the young woman on 11 September, he refused to cooperate with the police and two days later disappeared himself. An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie for allegedly using Petito's debit card around the time she vanished.Petito's remains were found near a campground in Wyoming on 19 September, and a manhunt for Laundrie started since he was the person of interest in the case. However, last week, his bones were discovered in a Florida nature park. The body had decomposed, so he was identified on a comparison of dental records.At the same time, police found a notebook near his remains, and reports suggest it may be salvageable.
Police Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared

08:15 GMT 26.10.2021
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetitoAn Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020
An Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetito
Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide case of his fiancee Gabby Petito, left his house in the family’s Mustang on 13 September and never returned home.
Police mistook Roberta Laundrie for her son Brian Laundrie in a surveillance tape the week that he disappeared, the North Port Police Department stated. The woman was driving the family car back home and the police believed that they had spotted the vanished man.

"We thought it was with him", police spokesman Josh Taylor said. "But it was her wearing a baseball cap, and they have a very similar build".

He added that with all of the commotion going on outside the house, it was just a mistake.
Laundrie and his fiancee, travel vlogger Gabby Petito, went on a van trip cross country when she suddenly disappeared. Shortly thereafter, Laundrie returned home without her. After the missing report was filed on the young woman on 11 September, he refused to cooperate with the police and two days later disappeared himself.
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICE
An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie for allegedly using Petito's debit card around the time she vanished.
Petito's remains were found near a campground in Wyoming on 19 September, and a manhunt for Laundrie started since he was the person of interest in the case. However, last week, his bones were discovered in a Florida nature park. The body had decomposed, so he was identified on a comparison of dental records.
At the same time, police found a notebook near his remains, and reports suggest it may be salvageable.
