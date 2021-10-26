Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/over-172-million-cybersafety-threats-blocked-in-india-report-says-1090224207.html
Over 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says
Over 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says
Tech support scams, disguised as a pop-up alert using the names and branding of major tech companies, have become the top phishing threat to consumers... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T17:50+0000
2021-10-26T17:51+0000
cyberattack
cyberattacks
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/04/1077470482_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_dfe19e508c3409001690e5c8681cb726.jpg
More than 17.2 Million cybersafety threats were successfully blocked in India over the past quarter (July to September 2021), averaging 187,118 blocks per day, a report by the cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock revealed on Tuesday. The "Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report" by Norton Labs' researchers also revealed that it blocked more than 12.3 million tech support URLs, which topped the list of phishing threats between July and September 2021.The report states that the effectiveness of this type of scam has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increased reliance by consumers on their devices to manage hybrid work schedules and family activities. Shou shared that awareness is the best defence to prevent oneself from such targeted cyberattacks.Norton Labs' researchers also identified a punycode phishing attack (which uses unicode characters in domains to imitate popular brands) targeting bank customers with a near carbon copy of the real banking homepage to trick them into entering their credentials.Moreover, as the holiday and festive season near, since a lot of people across India are on an online shopping spree, the report suggests that the biggest prime target for attackers is gift cards.That's because gift cards typically have lower security than credit cards and aren't tied to a specific person's name, the statement added."Further, many gift cards are made by the same company with a 19-digit number and 4-digit PIN. Attackers use websites intended to check a gift card's balance to uncover valid card number and pin combinations, giving them full access to the funds", the report stated.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/04/1077470482_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fc4c6960be8e6adc74641572c425588c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyberattack, cyberattacks, india

Over 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says

17:50 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 17:51 GMT 26.10.2021)
CC0 / / Cyber security
Cyber security - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Tech support scams, disguised as a pop-up alert using the names and branding of major tech companies, have become the top phishing threat to consumers, revealed the "Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report". Ahead of the festival season across India, tech support scams, along with shopping and charity-related phishing attacks, are expected to multiply.
More than 17.2 Million cybersafety threats were successfully blocked in India over the past quarter (July to September 2021), averaging 187,118 blocks per day, a report by the cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock revealed on Tuesday.
The "Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report" by Norton Labs' researchers also revealed that it blocked more than 12.3 million tech support URLs, which topped the list of phishing threats between July and September 2021.

Tech support scams are effective because they prey on consumers' fear, uncertainty, and doubt to trick recipients into believing they face a dire cybersecurity threat", Darren Shou, head of technology, at NortonLifeLock, said in a statement.

The report states that the effectiveness of this type of scam has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increased reliance by consumers on their devices to manage hybrid work schedules and family activities.
Shou shared that awareness is the best defence to prevent oneself from such targeted cyberattacks.

"Awareness is the best defence against these targeted attacks. Never call a number listed on a tech support pop-up, and instead reach out to the company directly through their official website to validate the situation and next steps", Shou added.

Norton Labs' researchers also identified a punycode phishing attack (which uses unicode characters in domains to imitate popular brands) targeting bank customers with a near carbon copy of the real banking homepage to trick them into entering their credentials.
Moreover, as the holiday and festive season near, since a lot of people across India are on an online shopping spree, the report suggests that the biggest prime target for attackers is gift cards.
That's because gift cards typically have lower security than credit cards and aren't tied to a specific person's name, the statement added.
"Further, many gift cards are made by the same company with a 19-digit number and 4-digit PIN. Attackers use websites intended to check a gift card's balance to uncover valid card number and pin combinations, giving them full access to the funds", the report stated.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTOver 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says
17:25 GMTAfghan Soil Will Not Be Used Against China, Assures Taliban Leader After Meeting With Wang Yi
17:24 GMTPakistan Has Dominated India in 'Kinetic Conflict' Since Balakot Strikes, Minister Says
17:20 GMTSurvivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Launch Campaign as Millions Still Struggle for Compensation
17:14 GMTLeft-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel
17:07 GMTUK Queen Elizabeth II Will Not Attend COP26 Opening Ceremony in Glasgow 'Following Advice to Rest'
16:57 GMTFacebook's Algorithm 'Fostered Rage' by Preferring Emoji Reactions to Likes, Internal Docs Show
16:37 GMTUS to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation
16:35 GMTIran's Accession to Shanghai Bloc to Begin in Fall 2022, Russian Envoy Says
16:28 GMTUS Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings
16:26 GMTFrance to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister
16:22 GMTComedian Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence on Controversy Over His 'Transphobic' Special
16:06 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics
16:03 GMTNot Quite the Friendly Skies: Georgia Businessman Files Lawsuit Over Epstein Plane
16:00 GMTGerman President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
15:41 GMTA Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
15:13 GMTBiden Can't Thwart Work of 6 January Committee, But It's in His Interests, US Media Claims
15:12 GMTIndia’s Top Probe Agency Reportedly Arrests Naval Officers in Kilo-Class Submarine Leak
15:04 GMTCanadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet
14:53 GMTSudanese Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Flights to and From Khartoum