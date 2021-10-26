https://sputniknews.com/20211026/media-reveals-photos-of-alleged-arrested-mossad-agents-in-turkey-1090229836.html

Media Reveals Photos of Alleged Arrested Mossad Agents in Turkey

The Sabah Daily newspaper has published the photos of alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey earlier this month. According to the newspaper, the partially-blurred mugshots of 15 men of Arab origin belong to Israeli intelligence agents who carried out Mossad operations in Turkey.According to the newspaper, the arrested agents were divided into five groups of three men each. Some were said to have been involved in information collection – mostly related to Palestinians who oppose Israel. The Israeli spy agency was reportedly interested in Palestinian and Syrian students getting an education in the defence sphere, as well as in facilities that Turkey provided for the Palestinians.Some of the agents worked as emissaries of Mossad and conveyed meetings with its representatives in foreign countries, such as Germany, Croatia and Kenya, Sabah Daily added.The alleged agents, all of Arab descent, were arrested on 7 October in a covert operation. Part of the footage showing the arrest was later broadcast by TRT.

vot tak Nice catch, turkey. A major blow to the zionist ops inside turkey, no doubt. 1

WhatTheFishIsThis Vermin cannot live when Exposed to Sunlight and Publicity. 0

