International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/media-reveals-photos-of-alleged-arrested-mossad-agents-in-turkey-1090229836.html
Media Reveals Photos of Alleged Arrested Mossad Agents in Turkey
Media Reveals Photos of Alleged Arrested Mossad Agents in Turkey
Media Reveals Photos of Alleged Arrested Mossad Agents in Turkey
2021-10-26T19:16+0000
2021-10-26T19:16+0000
middle east
turkey
israel
mossad
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106971/81/1069718190_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_a909f27571a7baab0d70a8af999f02b5.jpg
The Sabah Daily newspaper has published the photos of alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey earlier this month. According to the newspaper, the partially-blurred mugshots of 15 men of Arab origin belong to Israeli intelligence agents who carried out Mossad operations in Turkey.According to the newspaper, the arrested agents were divided into five groups of three men each. Some were said to have been involved in information collection – mostly related to Palestinians who oppose Israel. The Israeli spy agency was reportedly interested in Palestinian and Syrian students getting an education in the defence sphere, as well as in facilities that Turkey provided for the Palestinians.Some of the agents worked as emissaries of Mossad and conveyed meetings with its representatives in foreign countries, such as Germany, Croatia and Kenya, Sabah Daily added.The alleged agents, all of Arab descent, were arrested on 7 October in a covert operation. Part of the footage showing the arrest was later broadcast by TRT.
https://sputniknews.com/20210719/ex-mossad-head-cohen-suspected-of-allegedly-sharing-classified-info-with-flight-attendant---report-1083416226.html
Nice catch, turkey. A major blow to the zionist ops inside turkey, no doubt.
1
Vermin cannot live when Exposed to Sunlight and Publicity.
0
2
turkey
israel
middle east, turkey, israel, mossad

Media Reveals Photos of Alleged Arrested Mossad Agents in Turkey

19:16 GMT 26.10.2021
© Creative Commons
Mossad - Israeli intelligence service - logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© Creative Commons
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materials
The alleged agents, whose arrest was earlier shown on a Turkish channel, were said to have been tasked with spying on Palestinian and Syrian students, especially those being educated in the sphere of defence.
The Sabah Daily newspaper has published the photos of alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey earlier this month. According to the newspaper, the partially-blurred mugshots of 15 men of Arab origin belong to Israeli intelligence agents who carried out Mossad operations in Turkey.
According to the newspaper, the arrested agents were divided into five groups of three men each. Some were said to have been involved in information collection – mostly related to Palestinians who oppose Israel. The Israeli spy agency was reportedly interested in Palestinian and Syrian students getting an education in the defence sphere, as well as in facilities that Turkey provided for the Palestinians.
Yossi Cohen, the head of the Israeli Mossad attends a Fourth of July Independence Day celebration at the residence of the US Ambassador to Israel in Herzilya Pituah on July 3, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2021
Ex-Mossad Head Cohen Suspected of Sharing Classified Info With Flight Attendant - Report
19 July, 21:17 GMT
Some of the agents worked as emissaries of Mossad and conveyed meetings with its representatives in foreign countries, such as Germany, Croatia and Kenya, Sabah Daily added.
The alleged agents, all of Arab descent, were arrested on 7 October in a covert operation. Part of the footage showing the arrest was later broadcast by TRT.
Popular comments
Nice catch, turkey. A major blow to the zionist ops inside turkey, no doubt.
vtvot tak
26 October, 22:31 GMT
000000
Vermin cannot live when Exposed to Sunlight and Publicity.
WhatTheFishIsThis
26 October, 22:39 GMT
000000
