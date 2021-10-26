Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/leningrad-region-gov-urges-council-of-europe-to-actively-engage-youth-in-governance-politics-1090226285.html
Leningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics
Leningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics
St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, heading the Russian delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of... 26.10.2021
A representative of the regional administration's press service told Sputnik that the head of the Leningrad Region presented the Youth Government of the Leningrad Region and the "Governor's Talent Pool" competition, held for the second time this year, as an example."The authorities should actively use youth platforms, including TikTok, to build relationships in the form of open discussions, debating relevant topics, carrying out joint actions, and other activities", Drozdenko said.The governor of the Leningrad Region launched the "Governor's Talent Pool" competition in 2019. Its mission is to identify promising and proactive personnel for the civil service and municipal service in the Leningrad Region. The competition is held at two levels: municipal and regional. In 2021, the competition was held in five categories: "Comfortable Urban Environment, Urban Improvement", "Modern Education", "Social Reform", "Ecology, Waste Management", and "Economics and Finance". Following an examination of applications, 215 contestants (131 women, 84 men) were admitted to participate. The participants ranged in age from 22 to 54 (average 34). In 2021, 25 contestants reached the final, the press service noted.
Leningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko
© Sputnik / Evgeniy Odinokov
Go to the photo bank
St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, heading the Russian delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE), has invited his European colleagues to promote the inclusion of young people in governance and politics at both the local and regional level.
A representative of the regional administration's press service told Sputnik that the head of the Leningrad Region presented the Youth Government of the Leningrad Region and the "Governor's Talent Pool" competition, held for the second time this year, as an example.
"The authorities should actively use youth platforms, including TikTok, to build relationships in the form of open discussions, debating relevant topics, carrying out joint actions, and other activities", Drozdenko said.
The governor of the Leningrad Region launched the "Governor's Talent Pool" competition in 2019. Its mission is to identify promising and proactive personnel for the civil service and municipal service in the Leningrad Region. The competition is held at two levels: municipal and regional.
In 2021, the competition was held in five categories: "Comfortable Urban Environment, Urban Improvement", "Modern Education", "Social Reform", "Ecology, Waste Management", and "Economics and Finance". Following an examination of applications, 215 contestants (131 women, 84 men) were admitted to participate. The participants ranged in age from 22 to 54 (average 34). In 2021, 25 contestants reached the final, the press service noted.
