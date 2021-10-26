https://sputniknews.com/20211026/leningrad-region-gov-invites-council-of-europe-to-discuss-readiness-for-green-economy-transition-1090219283.html

Leningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition

St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko is heading the Russian delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

A representative of the regional administration's press service told Sputnik that the governor of the Leningrad Region has called on his European colleagues not to be afraid to discuss urgent, relevant topics. For example, restrictions related to the pandemic and the costs of these restrictions for democratic processes, as well as energy security for European cities and regions under the pandemic and the transition to a green economy.In particular, he noted that the readiness of businesses, utilities. and the labour market for the transition to a green economy has not yet been comprehensively assessed.In December 2020, Drozdenko was in the Russian delegation to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe in 2021-2026, the press service said. Following a vote in November 2018, he headed the Russian delegation to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (CLRA) of the Council of Europe and was also elected vice chairman of the CLRA from the Chamber of Regions of the CLRA. Serving at the Congress, Drozdenko, on behalf of the Russian delegation, took several initiatives, such as restoring funding for the Congress to 3% of the total Council of Europe budget and addressing the issue of cybersecurity for smart cities.

