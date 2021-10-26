Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/japanese-defence-ministry-calls-passage-of-russian-and-chinese-ships-muscle-flexing-1090216474.html
Japanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
Japanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The head of the Japanese defence ministry, Nobuo Kishi, said on Tuesday that Russia and China were intentionally demonstrating their military... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T10:22+0000
2021-10-26T10:22+0000
russia
asia & pacific
japan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104546/71/1045467128_0:0:4500:2532_1920x0_80_0_0_568ba5d3236384daf75caca55a1539a0.jpg
Kishi also noted that the incident "clearly demonstrates the increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan".On his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo had expressed its concern to Russia and China about their actions.Motegi also noted that concerning Russia, in addition to the issue of the ships' passage, there are other unresolved problems.On Saturday, Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, with the vessels traversing the international waters of the Tsugaru Strait in the Sea of Japan.Tokyo, in turn, said that the warships also sailed through the Osumi Strait and the Japanese military registered a helicopter taking off from and landing on the deck of a Chinese destroyer near the Danjo Islands. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defenсe Force scrambled its fighter jets.
japan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104546/71/1045467128_167:0:4167:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd36a75bb8af233db28372691c06be8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, asia & pacific, japan, china

Japanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing

10:22 GMT 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/XinhuaIn this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The head of the Japanese defence ministry, Nobuo Kishi, said on Tuesday that Russia and China were intentionally demonstrating their military power with the passage of their military vessels through the Tsugaru and Osumi Straits.

"We believe this was a show of force toward Japan", Kishi said at a press conference, as cited by Kyodo.

Kishi also noted that the incident "clearly demonstrates the increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan".
On his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo had expressed its concern to Russia and China about their actions.

"With regards to a passage of Tsugaru and Osumi straits by Russian and Chinese simultaneously, this is the very first time that we're experiencing this and activities by the navy vessels of China and Russia in the seas around Japan is something that we are watching very closely with high interest and we have expressed our concerns through diplomatic channels to both the Chinese and the Russian side. We will continue to monitor the situation", the minister said.

Motegi also noted that concerning Russia, in addition to the issue of the ships' passage, there are other unresolved problems.

"There are various issues such as territorial issues that we need to negotiate. And the fact that the negotiations will go on has been agreed", he added.

© REUTERS / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRYA group of naval vessels from China and Russia sails during joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on October 18, 2021. Video released October 18, 2021
A group of naval vessels from China and Russia sails during joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on October 18, 2021. Video released October 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
A group of naval vessels from China and Russia sails during joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released on October 18, 2021. Video released October 18, 2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
On Saturday, Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, with the vessels traversing the international waters of the Tsugaru Strait in the Sea of Japan.
Tokyo, in turn, said that the warships also sailed through the Osumi Strait and the Japanese military registered a helicopter taking off from and landing on the deck of a Chinese destroyer near the Danjo Islands. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defenсe Force scrambled its fighter jets.
1010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73
09:16 GMTZuckerberg Accuses Media, Whistleblowers of Coordinating Effort 'to Paint False Picture' of Facebook
09:15 GMTAustralia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero Emission Target
09:14 GMTUK Border Force Dealing With 'Urgent Incident' Near Essex Coast
08:53 GMTTokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
08:50 GMTWorld War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say
08:47 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
08:25 GMTUS Judge Sets Deadline For Prince Andrew’s Testimony in Sex Abuse Case
08:18 GMTTrade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
08:15 GMTPolice Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
08:14 GMTEuropol: 150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust
08:12 GMTAt-Tanf Base: Iran May Have Backed Drone Attack on US in Syria, American Officials Allege
08:08 GMTView of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
08:06 GMTUp to 300,000 Swedes Estimated to Have Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19
07:45 GMTWhat's Behind Facebook Whistleblower's Call for 'Reining In' the Silicon Valley Giant?