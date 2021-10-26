https://sputniknews.com/20211026/japanese-defence-ministry-calls-passage-of-russian-and-chinese-ships-muscle-flexing-1090216474.html

Japanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The head of the Japanese defence ministry, Nobuo Kishi, said on Tuesday that Russia and China were intentionally demonstrating their military... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

Kishi also noted that the incident "clearly demonstrates the increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan".On his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo had expressed its concern to Russia and China about their actions.Motegi also noted that concerning Russia, in addition to the issue of the ships' passage, there are other unresolved problems.On Saturday, Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, with the vessels traversing the international waters of the Tsugaru Strait in the Sea of Japan.Tokyo, in turn, said that the warships also sailed through the Osumi Strait and the Japanese military registered a helicopter taking off from and landing on the deck of a Chinese destroyer near the Danjo Islands. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defenсe Force scrambled its fighter jets.

