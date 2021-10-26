Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Section of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/investors-george-soros-reid-hoffman-help-launch-group-to-combat-online-disinformation-1090230257.html
Investors George Soros, Reid Hoffman Help Launch Group to Combat Online Disinformation
Investors George Soros, Reid Hoffman Help Launch Group to Combat Online Disinformation
WASHINGTON, October 26 (Sputnik) - Billionaire investors George Soros and Reid Hoffman are helping launch a corporation called Good Information Inc. that will... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T19:51+0000
2021-10-26T19:51+0000
news
social media
soros
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107079/62/1070796228_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_c42dd0dec99a661d88805f5546b308d7.jpg
"With a multi-million dollar Series Seed investment led by Reid Hoffman and joined by investors Ken and Jen Duda, Incite, and George Soros, Good Information Inc. plans to invest in, incubate and scale new business models and smart distribution strategies that are capable of breaking through echo chambers and information silos to reach consumers with trusted information," the press release said.Good information that upholds truth is the lifeblood of democracy, and orchestrated disinformation is its greatest threat, Good Information Inc. Founder and CEO Tara McGowan said in the press release. The "disinformation crisis" in the US is increasing polarization and corroding democracy, McGowan, a former Democratic strategist, said.McGowan is joined at the corporation by former White House officials, media members, and authors. Investors George Soros and Reid Hoffman are also joined by Ken and Jen Duda and investing firm Incite.The company will invest in media that serves communities that have too few choices when it comes to finding trustworthy information, the press release said. Its first major acquisition is Courier Newsroom, a network of eight local news outlets.
Data emerging as Information in a Room full of Mirrors .. ROFL
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107079/62/1070796228_304:0:5168:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_15ac4ac9ce1528f5110e7ad5384d7290.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, social media, soros

Investors George Soros, Reid Hoffman Help Launch Group to Combat Online Disinformation

19:51 GMT 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Francois MoriGeorge Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 26 (Sputnik) - Billionaire investors George Soros and Reid Hoffman are helping launch a corporation called Good Information Inc. that will try to counter disinformation online, the corporation said on Tuesday in a press release.
"With a multi-million dollar Series Seed investment led by Reid Hoffman and joined by investors Ken and Jen Duda, Incite, and George Soros, Good Information Inc. plans to invest in, incubate and scale new business models and smart distribution strategies that are capable of breaking through echo chambers and information silos to reach consumers with trusted information," the press release said.
Good information that upholds truth is the lifeblood of democracy, and orchestrated disinformation is its greatest threat, Good Information Inc. Founder and CEO Tara McGowan said in the press release. The "disinformation crisis" in the US is increasing polarization and corroding democracy, McGowan, a former Democratic strategist, said.
McGowan is joined at the corporation by former White House officials, media members, and authors. Investors George Soros and Reid Hoffman are also joined by Ken and Jen Duda and investing firm Incite.
The company will invest in media that serves communities that have too few choices when it comes to finding trustworthy information, the press release said. Its first major acquisition is Courier Newsroom, a network of eight local news outlets.
022000
Discuss
Popular comments
Data emerging as Information in a Room full of Mirrors .. ROFL
WhatTheFishIsThis
26 October, 22:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:14 GMTAt Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source
20:44 GMTSection of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion
20:44 GMTManchester United Hierarchy Reportedly Split on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Future
20:10 GMTTexas Becomes Latest US State to Pass Anti-LGBTQ Law, Banning Trans Girls From Female Sports
19:53 GMTLe Pen Says Hungary's Orban Backs Launch of Hard-Right Alliance in Coming Months
19:51 GMTInvestors George Soros, Reid Hoffman Help Launch Group to Combat Online Disinformation
19:23 GMTChicago City Council Prepared to Vote on $31 Million Program to Assist Low-Income Households
19:16 GMTMedia Reveals Photos of Alleged Arrested Mossad Agents in Turkey
19:02 GMTCould Russia's Zeus TEM Be a Gamechanger for India's Space Ambitions?
18:57 GMTScientists Spot Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way
18:57 GMTOusted Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Reportedly Returns Home
18:51 GMTReporters Without Borders Demands Closing Assange Extradition Case Ahead of New Hearing
18:50 GMTAfter Fiasco in US, Amazon Reportedly Signs Contract for Cloud Service With UK Intelligence Agencies
17:50 GMTOver 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says
17:25 GMTAfghan Soil Will Not Be Used Against China, Assures Taliban Leader After Meeting With Wang Yi
17:24 GMTPakistan Has Dominated India in 'Kinetic Conflict' Since Balakot Strikes, Minister Says
17:20 GMTSurvivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Launch Campaign as Millions Still Struggle for Compensation
17:14 GMTLeft-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel
17:07 GMTUK Queen Elizabeth II Will Not Attend COP26 Opening Ceremony in Glasgow 'Following Advice to Rest'
16:57 GMTFacebook's Algorithm 'Fostered Rage' by Preferring Emoji Reactions to Likes, Internal Docs Show