India's Top Probe Agency Reportedly Arrests Naval Officers in Kilo-Class Submarine Leak
India’s Top Probe Agency Reportedly Arrests Naval Officers in Kilo-Class Submarine Leak
The Indian Navy operates 16 submarines which include eight Kilo-class which originally came from Russia. Since these submarines are around two decades old, the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's top anti-corruption watchdog, made some high-profile arrests on Tuesday because confidential information concerning the modernisation of the Kilo-class submarine has been reportedly leaked. Government sources told Indian news agency ANI that the CBI arrested a Mumbai-based serving Indian Navy officer and two retired naval officials on Tuesday. Sources said that these officials have been arrested as they shared administrative and commercial information related to a submarine project last month.The CBI has been questioning some of the serving officers who were in contact with this arrested official, ANI reported.The Indian Navy has also been carrying out its own investigation into the leak.The Indian Navy signed a $750 million contract with Russia’s shipbuilder Zvezdochka in 2018 to modernise four Kilo-class submarines. The boats - also designated as a Sindhughosh class submarine - is fitted with Klub-S anti-ship missiles and are mainly intended for anti-shipping and anti-submarine operations in relatively shallow waters. One boat was scheduled to be upgraded at a Russian facility and the remaining three will be upgraded at an Indian shipyard.
15:12 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 15:25 GMT 26.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SEBASTIAN D'SOUZAA Indian kilo class submarine is anchored off the shore of the Gateway of India (File)
A Indian kilo class submarine is anchored off the shore of the Gateway of India (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SEBASTIAN D'SOUZA
Rishikesh Kumar
The Indian Navy operates 16 submarines which include eight Kilo-class which originally came from Russia. Since these submarines are around two decades old, the Indian Navy has been modernising them to extend their life and enhance combat potential.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's top anti-corruption watchdog, made some high-profile arrests on Tuesday because confidential information concerning the modernisation of the Kilo-class submarine has been reportedly leaked.
Government sources told Indian news agency ANI that the CBI arrested a Mumbai-based serving Indian Navy officer and two retired naval officials on Tuesday. Sources said that these officials have been arrested as they shared administrative and commercial information related to a submarine project last month.
The CBI has been questioning some of the serving officers who were in contact with this arrested official, ANI reported.
The Indian Navy has also been carrying out its own investigation into the leak.
"Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency. The investigation by the agency with complete support of the Indian Navy is in progress. An internal inquiry by the Navy is also being progressed", the Navy said in a statement.
The Indian Navy signed a $750 million contract with Russia’s shipbuilder Zvezdochka in 2018 to modernise four Kilo-class submarines.
The boats - also designated as a Sindhughosh class submarine - is fitted with Klub-S anti-ship missiles and are mainly intended for anti-shipping and anti-submarine operations in relatively shallow waters. One boat was scheduled to be upgraded at a Russian facility and the remaining three will be upgraded at an Indian shipyard.
