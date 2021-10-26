France to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister
PARIS (Sputnik) - The prefect of Sarthe, a department in western France, has ordered the closure of a mosque in the commune of Allons for six months for allegedly justifying armed jihad, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.
Earlier in October, the prosecutor's office in the city of Le Mans in Sarthe announced the launch of an investigation into the alleged extremist ties of a mosque in Allons.
"At my request, the prefect of Sarthe will close the mosque in Allons for 6 months. The sermons read in this mosque largely justified armed jihad, cultivating hatred toward France", Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
The investigation showed that the imams preaching in this mosque called the French "disbelievers and Islamophobes", and instigated hatred toward France, the prefecture of Sarthe said in a press release.
The press release says that in October 2020, one of the leaders of the associations that run the mosque explained to young people that France had declared war on Islam and that it was necessary to prepare to fight Islamophobes.
The mosque in the commune of Allons, run by two local associations, Juste Milieu and Al Qalam, was attended by about 300 people.