Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/france-to-close-mosque-in-allons-for-6-months-over-jihad-propaganda---interior-minister-1090227428.html
France to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister
France to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister
PARIS (Sputnik) - The prefect of Sarthe, a department in western France, has ordered the closure of a mosque in the commune of Allons for six months for... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T16:26+0000
2021-10-26T17:00+0000
france
europe
propaganda
jihadism
mosque
gerald darmanin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090227402_0:281:3073:2009_1920x0_80_0_0_4446478cc36f415acf4a9a247f957036.jpg
Earlier in October, the prosecutor's office in the city of Le Mans in Sarthe announced the launch of an investigation into the alleged extremist ties of a mosque in Allons.The investigation showed that the imams preaching in this mosque called the French "disbelievers and Islamophobes", and instigated hatred toward France, the prefecture of Sarthe said in a press release.The press release says that in October 2020, one of the leaders of the associations that run the mosque explained to young people that France had declared war on Islam and that it was necessary to prepare to fight Islamophobes.The mosque in the commune of Allons, run by two local associations, Juste Milieu and Al Qalam, was attended by about 300 people.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090227402_48:0:2779:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fedb378aeb7c56260555e48185e74070.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, propaganda, jihadism, mosque, gerald darmanin

France to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister

16:26 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERFrench Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visits the 22nd Milipol Paris, the worldwide exhibition dedicated to homeland security, in Villepinte near Paris, France, October 19, 2021.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visits the 22nd Milipol Paris, the worldwide exhibition dedicated to homeland security, in Villepinte near Paris, France, October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The prefect of Sarthe, a department in western France, has ordered the closure of a mosque in the commune of Allons for six months for allegedly justifying armed jihad, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.
Earlier in October, the prosecutor's office in the city of Le Mans in Sarthe announced the launch of an investigation into the alleged extremist ties of a mosque in Allons.

"At my request, the prefect of Sarthe will close the mosque in Allons for 6 months. The sermons read in this mosque largely justified armed jihad, cultivating hatred toward France", Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The investigation showed that the imams preaching in this mosque called the French "disbelievers and Islamophobes", and instigated hatred toward France, the prefecture of Sarthe said in a press release.
The press release says that in October 2020, one of the leaders of the associations that run the mosque explained to young people that France had declared war on Islam and that it was necessary to prepare to fight Islamophobes.
The mosque in the commune of Allons, run by two local associations, Juste Milieu and Al Qalam, was attended by about 300 people.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTOver 17.2 Million Cybersafety Threats Blocked in India, Report Says
17:25 GMTAfghan Soil Will Not Be Used Against China, Assures Taliban Leader After Meeting With Wang Yi
17:24 GMTPakistan Has Dominated India in 'Kinetic Conflict' Since Balakot Strikes, Minister Says
17:20 GMTSurvivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Launch Campaign as Millions Still Struggle for Compensation
17:14 GMTLeft-Wing Novara Media Rages After YouTube Briefly Suspends Its Channel
17:07 GMTUK Queen Elizabeth II Will Not Attend COP26 Opening Ceremony in Glasgow 'Following Advice to Rest'
16:57 GMTFacebook's Algorithm 'Fostered Rage' by Preferring Emoji Reactions to Likes, Internal Docs Show
16:37 GMTUS to Put Sputnik V, Other Vaccines on 'Green' Travel List After WHO Authorisation
16:35 GMTIran's Accession to Shanghai Bloc to Begin in Fall 2022, Russian Envoy Says
16:28 GMTUS Stocks Hit Record Highs Across the Board Tuesday Morning on Strong 3rd Quarter Earnings
16:26 GMTFrance to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior Minister
16:22 GMTComedian Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence on Controversy Over His 'Transphobic' Special
16:06 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics
16:03 GMTNot Quite the Friendly Skies: Georgia Businessman Files Lawsuit Over Epstein Plane
16:00 GMTGerman President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
15:41 GMTA Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
15:13 GMTBiden Can't Thwart Work of 6 January Committee, But It's in His Interests, US Media Claims
15:12 GMTIndia’s Top Probe Agency Reportedly Arrests Naval Officers in Kilo-Class Submarine Leak
15:04 GMTCanadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet
14:53 GMTSudanese Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Flights to and From Khartoum