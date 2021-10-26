Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/cyberattack-on-iranian-gas-stations-blocks-fuel-distribution-1090219580.html
Iranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
Iranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
Earlier in the day, reports suggested that gas stations across the Islamic Republic had malfunctioned, while the hacked systems allegedly displayed the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
Iranian state TV said that Oil Ministry officials were convening an "emergency meeting" to solve the technical issues amid cyberattacks, targeting gas stations.The disruptions occurred nearly two years after widespread protests hit the country due to a major increase in fuel prices.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.Multiple posts on social media, purportedly showing people in massive queues at petrol stations as they are struggling to refuel have since appeared.
iran
middle east, iran, cyberattacks, fuel

Iranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations

11:53 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
Earlier in the day, reports suggested that gas stations across the Islamic Republic had malfunctioned, while the hacked systems allegedly displayed the question "where is the gas", addressing the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Iranian state TV said that Oil Ministry officials were convening an "emergency meeting" to solve the technical issues amid cyberattacks, targeting gas stations.

"The Supreme National Security Council confirmed that there has been a cyberattack against the petrol distribution computer system", IRIB television station said. "Technical experts are fixing the problem and soon the refuelling process... will return to normal".

The disruptions occurred nearly two years after widespread protests hit the country due to a major increase in fuel prices.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Multiple posts on social media, purportedly showing people in massive queues at petrol stations as they are struggling to refuel have since appeared.
