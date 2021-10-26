Iranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:53 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/IllustrationA hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
Earlier in the day, reports suggested that gas stations across the Islamic Republic had malfunctioned, while the hacked systems allegedly displayed the question "where is the gas", addressing the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Iranian state TV said that Oil Ministry officials were convening an "emergency meeting" to solve the technical issues amid cyberattacks, targeting gas stations.
"The Supreme National Security Council confirmed that there has been a cyberattack against the petrol distribution computer system", IRIB television station said. "Technical experts are fixing the problem and soon the refuelling process... will return to normal".
The disruptions occurred nearly two years after widespread protests hit the country due to a major increase in fuel prices.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Multiple posts on social media, purportedly showing people in massive queues at petrol stations as they are struggling to refuel have since appeared.
Oct 26—Shiraz, south-central #Iran— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) October 26, 2021
Footage of a long line before a gas station pic.twitter.com/y9B05u8DC7
Reports indicate a #CyberAttack targeting #Iran's "smart fuel distribution network" leading to gas stations being shut down.— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) October 26, 2021
This man in #Isfahan shows a gas station that is offline. pic.twitter.com/eV4rmE60Es