Iranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations

2021-10-26T11:53+0000

2021-10-26T11:53+0000

2021-10-26T12:37+0000

Iranian state TV said that Oil Ministry officials were convening an "emergency meeting" to solve the technical issues amid cyberattacks, targeting gas stations.The disruptions occurred nearly two years after widespread protests hit the country due to a major increase in fuel prices.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.Multiple posts on social media, purportedly showing people in massive queues at petrol stations as they are struggling to refuel have since appeared.

