Cristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media

It's been two days since Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0, but fans are still reeling from that humiliating loss, which prompted numerous speculations. The latest was caused by Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre message.A video posted online shows the striker making chaotic gestures, while Liverpool players celebrate a goal. The footage instantly went viral and prompted an intense guessing game. What did he mean?Many United fans considered the gesticulations an attempt to mock the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and what netizens described as his lack of strategy.Many users wrote that if Ronaldo did try to deride Solskjajer then his actions were embarrassing.Others suggested that the athlete wasn't attacking his manager and was sending a message to his fellow players.Still others joked about the issue.Ronaldo released a statement following the game with Liverpool, saying that the players are solely to blame for the result.One cannot but agree with the last sentence – if the Red Devils want to compete for hardware this season they have to act now. Sunday's humiliating loss at Old Trafford dropped them to eighth place and they are eight points behind leaders Chelsea.The club is atop its group in the UEFA Champions League, but United have a small two-point advantage over runners-up Atalanta and Villareal and every team in the group has a chance to qualify for the play-offs.This week, the Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur, while on 6 November they will play against their crosstown nemesis Manchester City.
The Portuguese striker enjoyed a perfect start with his team, with pundits predicting that the Red Devils may compete for a Premier League title this year. However, United haven't won a single game this month and following a loss to Liverpool are now eighth with 14 points.
That is so wrong. You don't like him you handle that in private He is still the manager and in public a footballer should show professionalism and respect. Its not like they are doing any worse than any other time since Sir Alex left.
"Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver. The time is now!", he wrote.
