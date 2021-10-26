Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/cristiano-ronaldos-mysterious-gesturing-sparks-guessing-game-on-social-media--1090221431.html
Cristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media
Cristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media
The Portuguese striker enjoyed a perfect start with his team, with pundits predicting that the Red Devils may compete for a Premier League title this year... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T13:14+0000
2021-10-26T13:14+0000
manchester united
liverpool
cristiano ronaldo
manchester city
premier league
sport
football
tottenham hotspur
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:545:2000:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_39fc004516662ce9f6514cfdb4dad3f0.jpg
It's been two days since Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0, but fans are still reeling from that humiliating loss, which prompted numerous speculations. The latest was caused by Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre message.A video posted online shows the striker making chaotic gestures, while Liverpool players celebrate a goal. The footage instantly went viral and prompted an intense guessing game. What did he mean?Many United fans considered the gesticulations an attempt to mock the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and what netizens described as his lack of strategy.Many users wrote that if Ronaldo did try to deride Solskjajer then his actions were embarrassing.Others suggested that the athlete wasn't attacking his manager and was sending a message to his fellow players.Still others joked about the issue.Ronaldo released a statement following the game with Liverpool, saying that the players are solely to blame for the result.One cannot but agree with the last sentence – if the Red Devils want to compete for hardware this season they have to act now. Sunday's humiliating loss at Old Trafford dropped them to eighth place and they are eight points behind leaders Chelsea.The club is atop its group in the UEFA Champions League, but United have a small two-point advantage over runners-up Atalanta and Villareal and every team in the group has a chance to qualify for the play-offs.This week, the Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur, while on 6 November they will play against their crosstown nemesis Manchester City.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:750:2000:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_3477eeaaecfe372615cfdfbbae0573fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, liverpool, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, premier league, sport, football, tottenham hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media

13:14 GMT 26.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTA
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Portuguese striker enjoyed a perfect start with his team, with pundits predicting that the Red Devils may compete for a Premier League title this year. However, United haven't won a single game this month and following a loss to Liverpool are now eighth with 14 points.
It's been two days since Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0, but fans are still reeling from that humiliating loss, which prompted numerous speculations. The latest was caused by Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre message.

A video posted online shows the striker making chaotic gestures, while Liverpool players celebrate a goal.
The footage instantly went viral and prompted an intense guessing game. What did he mean?



Many United fans considered the gesticulations an attempt to mock the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and what netizens described as his lack of strategy.


Many users wrote that if Ronaldo did try to deride Solskjajer then his actions were embarrassing.

Others suggested that the athlete wasn't attacking his manager and was sending a message to his fellow players.

Still others joked about the issue.
Ronaldo released a statement following the game with Liverpool, saying that the players are solely to blame for the result.

"Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver. The time is now!", he wrote.

One cannot but agree with the last sentence – if the Red Devils want to compete for hardware this season they have to act now. Sunday's humiliating loss at Old Trafford dropped them to eighth place and they are eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

The club is atop its group in the UEFA Champions League, but United have a small two-point advantage over runners-up Atalanta and Villareal and every team in the group has a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

This week, the Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur, while on 6 November they will play against their crosstown nemesis Manchester City.
002001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:36 GMTNew Zealand’s Prime Minister Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Workers
14:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Forced to Give Up Walking Her Dogs as Doctors Advise Her to Rest, Report Says
14:23 GMTThis Septic Isle… Sewage Hits Brexit Fans
14:22 GMTSouth Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88
14:16 GMTIslamist Suspect Reportedly Detained in Spain Planned to Carry Out Terrorist Attack
14:04 GMTLa Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island
13:42 GMTAmsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev, Court Ruling Says
13:39 GMTNew York Governor Hochul Hires Law Firm to Help Investigate Claims of Harassment in State Gov't
13:29 GMTWatch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates
13:18 GMTRoad-Blocking Insulate Britain Protesters Advise Drivers Against Using London Highway From Wednesday
13:14 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue