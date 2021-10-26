https://sputniknews.com/20211026/cold-blooded-donald-trump-jr-selling-shirts-mocking-baldwins-on-set-tragedy--1090208471.html

Cold-Blooded! Donald Trump Jr. Selling Shirts Mocking Baldwin's On-Set Tragedy

An investigation is underway after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

Donald Trump Jr., theeldest son of the 45th president of the US, is trying to cash in on thecontroversy in the wake of a fatal, on-set tragedy that left a woman dead and indefinitely halted the filming of "Rust," an 1880s-era Western starring Baldwin. "Guns don't kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people," reads the capital letter-emblazoned shirt, which gives the impression of taking a pro-Second Amendment stance. The shirt is available for purchase on the 43-year-old's website. Naturally, the attempted cash grab was not well-received by netizens. Trump Jr., on the other hand, appeared unapologetic for his stance against Baldwin. Prior to the fatal incident, Baldwin's Hollywood career was experiencing a revival period triggered by his consistently well-received portrayal of Trump on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Trump tweeted in February 2019 that the SNL sketches featuring Baldwin in his likeness were "Republican hit jobs." He also questioned how networks like NBC could openly mock him in such a format "without retribution."

