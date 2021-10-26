Registration was successful!
China's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
China's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
BEIJING (Sputnik) – The authorities of Lanzhou, the capital of the Chinese northwest Gansu province, declared a lockdown in the city on Tuesday to stem the... 26.10.2021
Residents are now prohibited from leaving their homes unless in an emergency. In addition, the city administration said on the WeChat social network that a pass system is in effect in residential complexes.According to the latest data published by China's National Health Commission, six local COVID-19 infections were detected in Lanzhou on Monday. A total of 39 local coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since 18 October.The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people.
gansu, lanzhou, asia & pacific, china, lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19

China's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

12:14 GMT 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICFILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed China flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed China flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
BEIJING (Sputnik) – The authorities of Lanzhou, the capital of the Chinese northwest Gansu province, declared a lockdown in the city on Tuesday to stem the surge in coronavirus cases.
Residents are now prohibited from leaving their homes unless in an emergency. In addition, the city administration said on the WeChat social network that a pass system is in effect in residential complexes.
According to the latest data published by China's National Health Commission, six local COVID-19 infections were detected in Lanzhou on Monday. A total of 39 local coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since 18 October.
The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people.
