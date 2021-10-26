https://sputniknews.com/20211026/chinas-lanzhou-locked-down-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak-1090220259.html

China's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

China's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The authorities of Lanzhou, the capital of the Chinese northwest Gansu province, declared a lockdown in the city on Tuesday to stem the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T12:14+0000

2021-10-26T12:14+0000

2021-10-26T12:14+0000

gansu

lanzhou

asia & pacific

china

lockdown

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082602356_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_32b3c6dd00651dea20c9b35ebb5d10ca.jpg

Residents are now prohibited from leaving their homes unless in an emergency. In addition, the city administration said on the WeChat social network that a pass system is in effect in residential complexes.According to the latest data published by China's National Health Commission, six local COVID-19 infections were detected in Lanzhou on Monday. A total of 39 local coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since 18 October.The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people.

gansu

lanzhou

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gansu, lanzhou, asia & pacific, china, lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19