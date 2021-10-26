China's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Residents are now prohibited from leaving their homes unless in an emergency. In addition, the city administration said on the WeChat social network that a pass system is in effect in residential complexes.According to the latest data published by China's National Health Commission, six local COVID-19 infections were detected in Lanzhou on Monday. A total of 39 local coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since 18 October.The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people.
BEIJING (Sputnik) – The authorities of Lanzhou, the capital of the Chinese northwest Gansu province, declared a lockdown in the city on Tuesday to stem the surge in coronavirus cases.
Residents are now prohibited from leaving their homes unless in an emergency. In addition, the city administration said on the WeChat social network that a pass system is in effect in residential complexes.
According to the latest data published by China's National Health Commission, six local COVID-19 infections were detected in Lanzhou on Monday. A total of 39 local coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since 18 October.
The population of Lanzhou city exceeds 3.7 million people.