https://sputniknews.com/20211026/china-opposes-any-external-meddling-in-taiwan-issue-1090219361.html

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – China remains opposed to any outside efforts to interfere in the issue of Taiwan and will continue to protect its territorial integrity, the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T11:47+0000

2021-10-26T11:47+0000

2021-10-26T11:47+0000

asia & pacific

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083315951_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b460be3f8be37e84ac7ae9cda5a7b8bb.jpg

Beijing will further cooperate with Pyongyang and defend the interests of both countries, the diplomat added when asked to comment on the statement of North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister, Pak Myong Ho, about possible tension on the Korean Peninsula after Biden’s remarks on Taiwan.The statement comes as a response after US President Joe Biden said that his country would come to Taiwan's aid in case of military aggression from China.China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province, while the island, governed independently since 1949, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several other nations which recognise its sovereignty.

mandrake Hey china, pop right in and finish off the opposition being nursed by the white house morons. It will be messy for some time but the quicker the better! 0

1

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, china, taiwan