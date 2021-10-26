Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/canadian-prime-minister-trudeau-unveils-new-cabinet-1090224966.html
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet
The head of the Canadian government won re-election on 20 September, but had to make several changes to the Cabinet, due to several ministers leaving their... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T15:04+0000
2021-10-26T16:18+0000
canada
justin trudeau
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089497193_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_14b93b5d2e44df8ce7d53db387ae8c0e.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has presented his new cabinet of ministers after winning the elections earlier in September. He named Mélanie Joly as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Anita Anand became the new Minister of Defence succeeding Harjit Sajjan in the post.Trudeau also appointed Steven Guilbeault, a long-time green activist, as the new Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Guilbeault thus replaced Jonathan Wilkinson, who received the portfolio of the Minister of Natural Resources.François-Philippe Champagne, former minister of foreign affairs, replaced Navdeep Bains as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Registrar General of Canada. Bains announced plans to leave this office back in January 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/canadian-opposition-conservatives-leader-concedes-defeat-in-election-1089258782.html
Canada is a joke of a developed country; most Indian origin cabinet ministers apart from India itself.
1
1
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089497193_152:0:2883:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77f0f535a22124fd560881609775e2e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, justin trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet

15:04 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / BLAIR GABLECanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after visiting a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2021.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after visiting a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The head of the Canadian government won re-election on 20 September, but had to make several changes to the Cabinet, due to several ministers leaving their posts.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has presented his new cabinet of ministers after winning the elections earlier in September. He named Mélanie Joly as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Anita Anand became the new Minister of Defence succeeding Harjit Sajjan in the post.
Trudeau also appointed Steven Guilbeault, a long-time green activist, as the new Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Guilbeault thus replaced Jonathan Wilkinson, who received the portfolio of the Minister of Natural Resources.
Erin O'Toole, leader of Canada's Conservative Party - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Canadian Opposition Conservatives Leader Concedes Defeat in Election
21 September, 04:36 GMT
François-Philippe Champagne, former minister of foreign affairs, replaced Navdeep Bains as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Registrar General of Canada. Bains announced plans to leave this office back in January 2021.
011010
Discuss
Popular comments
Canada is a joke of a developed country; most Indian origin cabinet ministers apart from India itself.
babai
26 October, 19:17 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:06 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Urges Council of Europe to Actively Engage Youth in Governance, Politics
16:03 GMTNot Quite the Friendly Skies: Georgia Businessman Files Lawsuit Over Epstein Plane
16:00 GMTGerman President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term
15:41 GMTA Peek Inside the Red Box: What's in Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget?
15:13 GMTBiden Can't Thwart Work of 6 January Committee, But It's in His Interests, US Media Claims
15:12 GMTIndia’s Top Probe Agency Reportedly Arrests Naval Officers in Kilo-Class Submarine Leak
15:04 GMTCanadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet
14:53 GMTSudanese Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Flights to and From Khartoum
14:46 GMTEx-Pennsylvania Sec of State Selectively Informed Counties of Private 2020 Election Grants - Report
14:36 GMTNew Zealand's Prime Minister Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Workers
14:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Forced to Give Up Walking Her Dogs as Doctors Advise Her to Rest, Report Says
14:23 GMTThis Septic Isle… Sewage Hits Brexit Fans
14:22 GMTSouth Korea's Ex-President Roh Tae-woo Dies Aged 88
14:16 GMTIslamist Suspect Reportedly Detained in Spain Planned to Carry Out Terrorist Attack
14:04 GMTLa Cumbre Vieja Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma Island
13:42 GMTAmsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev, Court Ruling Says
13:39 GMTNew York Governor Hochul Hires Law Firm to Help Investigate Claims of Harassment in State Gov't
13:29 GMTWatch Russian Marines Saving Civilian Ship From Pirates
13:18 GMTRoad-Blocking Insulate Britain Protesters Advise Drivers Against Using London Highway From Wednesday
13:14 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Mysterious Gesturing Sparks Guessing Game on Social Media