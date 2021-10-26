Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Unveils New Cabinet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has presented his new cabinet of ministers after winning the elections earlier in September. He named Mélanie Joly as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Anita Anand became the new Minister of Defence succeeding Harjit Sajjan in the post.Trudeau also appointed Steven Guilbeault, a long-time green activist, as the new Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Guilbeault thus replaced Jonathan Wilkinson, who received the portfolio of the Minister of Natural Resources.François-Philippe Champagne, former minister of foreign affairs, replaced Navdeep Bains as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Registrar General of Canada. Bains announced plans to leave this office back in January 2021.
The head of the Canadian government won re-election on 20 September, but had to make several changes to the Cabinet, due to several ministers leaving their posts.
