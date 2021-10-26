Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/austrian-coronavirus-sceptics-hold-mega-rally-in-vienna-1090215546.html
Austrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
Austrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
Many countries have introduced more stringent regulations to stop the spread of the virus now that the pandemic is on the rise again. Since its outbreak at the... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T11:07+0000
2021-10-26T11:07+0000
vienna
austria
protests
europe
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082271078_0:0:3111:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_9f89143681774c3e4caad987f9606bbf.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Vienna, where COVID-19 sceptics gather for another round of protests against the introduction of a health passport and other pandemic restrictions.The rally comes only days after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned that entry to bars and restaurants will be limited if the number of patients in intensive care reaches 500. And if it exceeds 600, those who are unvaccinated will have to self-isolate and will not be allowed to leave their house unless absolutely necessary. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
For what the injection, Chancellor? Jessica Mosher said. “I have a master’s degree in nursing and am employed as a professor of nursing research and evidence-based practice. I am skilled in collecting and analyzing data and in drawing conclusions. I did not rely on the media, government, or Big Tech for any of my health care decisions prior to COVID-19 and I have no plans to change course. The data speaks for itself related to the harm these experimental vaccines have caused and the lack of studies that have been conducted. “What I have seen as a nurse and what others have shared post-vaccination seals the deal. The virus, like the cold and flu, does not have a cure. However, it has an almost 100 percent survival rate. Those pushing the vaccine are following the money. I am following the science. Health care workers do not walk away from their passion or stable salary to be difficult. The amount of people willing to be fired should be cause for alarm in and of itself,” she said.
1
the people were not stupid, do not vaccinate yourselves. Government is lying. in Sweden it has been proven that 50% of those vaccinated are sick again by covid 19. I support the protests 100%. Governments must be overthrown
1
2
vienna
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Austrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
Austrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
2021-10-26T11:07+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082271078_156:0:2885:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab76079164e8e9b3bff18c786006aa9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vienna, austria, protests, europe, coronavirus, covid-19, видео

Austrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna

11:07 GMT 26.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / HERBERT PFARRHOFERDemonstrators wave Austrian flags as they protest against the restrictions and measures taken by the Austrian government to fight the novel coronavirus, on February 13, 2021 in Vienna, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic.
Demonstrators wave Austrian flags as they protest against the restrictions and measures taken by the Austrian government to fight the novel coronavirus, on February 13, 2021 in Vienna, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / HERBERT PFARRHOFER
Subscribe
Many countries have introduced more stringent regulations to stop the spread of the virus now that the pandemic is on the rise again. Since its outbreak at the beginning of 2020, it has caused 244,000,000 infections globally and has been responsible for nearly 5,000,000 deaths.
Sputnik comes live from Vienna, where COVID-19 sceptics gather for another round of protests against the introduction of a health passport and other pandemic restrictions.
The rally comes only days after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned that entry to bars and restaurants will be limited if the number of patients in intensive care reaches 500. And if it exceeds 600, those who are unvaccinated will have to self-isolate and will not be allowed to leave their house unless absolutely necessary.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
1110000
Discuss
Popular comments
For what the injection, Chancellor? Jessica Mosher said. “I have a master’s degree in nursing and am employed as a professor of nursing research and evidence-based practice. I am skilled in collecting and analyzing data and in drawing conclusions. I did not rely on the media, government, or Big Tech for any of my health care decisions prior to COVID-19 and I have no plans to change course. The data speaks for itself related to the harm these experimental vaccines have caused and the lack of studies that have been conducted. “What I have seen as a nurse and what others have shared post-vaccination seals the deal. The virus, like the cold and flu, does not have a cure. However, it has an almost 100 percent survival rate. Those pushing the vaccine are following the money. I am following the science. Health care workers do not walk away from their passion or stable salary to be difficult. The amount of people willing to be fired should be cause for alarm in and of itself,” she said.
Thomas Turk
26 October, 14:25 GMT1
100000
the people were not stupid, do not vaccinate yourselves. Government is lying. in Sweden it has been proven that 50% of those vaccinated are sick again by covid 19. I support the protests 100%. Governments must be overthrown
BUY HUAWEI
26 October, 14:40 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue
11:37 GMTSpaceX Reportedly Modernises Crew Dragon Toilet After 2 Faulty Missions
11:36 GMTAssistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
11:16 GMTDemocrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
11:12 GMT'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
11:07 GMTAustrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73