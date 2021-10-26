Austrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna

Sputnik comes live from Vienna, where COVID-19 sceptics gather for another round of protests against the introduction of a health passport and other pandemic restrictions.The rally comes only days after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned that entry to bars and restaurants will be limited if the number of patients in intensive care reaches 500. And if it exceeds 600, those who are unvaccinated will have to self-isolate and will not be allowed to leave their house unless absolutely necessary. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
For what the injection, Chancellor? Jessica Mosher said. “I have a master’s degree in nursing and am employed as a professor of nursing research and evidence-based practice. I am skilled in collecting and analyzing data and in drawing conclusions. I did not rely on the media, government, or Big Tech for any of my health care decisions prior to COVID-19 and I have no plans to change course. The data speaks for itself related to the harm these experimental vaccines have caused and the lack of studies that have been conducted. “What I have seen as a nurse and what others have shared post-vaccination seals the deal. The virus, like the cold and flu, does not have a cure. However, it has an almost 100 percent survival rate. Those pushing the vaccine are following the money. I am following the science. Health care workers do not walk away from their passion or stable salary to be difficult. The amount of people willing to be fired should be cause for alarm in and of itself,” she said.
the people were not stupid, do not vaccinate yourselves. Government is lying. in Sweden it has been proven that 50% of those vaccinated are sick again by covid 19. I support the protests 100%. Governments must be overthrown
Many countries have introduced more stringent regulations to stop the spread of the virus now that the pandemic is on the rise again. Since its outbreak at the beginning of 2020, it has caused 244,000,000 infections globally and has been responsible for nearly 5,000,000 deaths.
The rally comes only days after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned that entry to bars and restaurants will be limited if the number of patients in intensive care reaches 500. And if it exceeds 600, those who are unvaccinated will have to self-isolate and will not be allowed to leave their house unless absolutely necessary.
