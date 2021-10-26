https://sputniknews.com/20211026/australia-unveils-roadmap-to-reach-2050-net-zero-emission-target-1090214719.html

Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero Emission Target

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Australian government presented on Tuesday a state strategy designed to help the country hit a net-zero emission objective by 2050...

The plan was released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor, Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions.Over the next decade, government investments of $20 billion in low-emission technologies will pave the way for private sector investments of $80 billion, including in such fields as clean hydrogen, carbon reduction, and energy conservation, the statement said.Australia's priority technologies will provide for an 85% reduction in emissions necessary to hit the 2050 net-zero target, the government said.The latest forecasts show that Australia is on the way to reducing emissions by up to 35% by the end of the decade, according to the government.Morrison said that he will take the plan to the upcoming COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Glasgow from October 31-November 12.

Hess This is the biggest con by a leader of a Neo-Fascist regime that is using COVID-19 to rule by decree. Australia does not and will not have a plan to reduce emission, because it cannot. The country is completely relying on export of raw resources, very unsustainable agriculture, clearing of vegetation, and lacks the know-how. Despite having a population of only 26 million, Australia is a carbon giant. Accounting for emissions produced here and those resulting from Australian fossil fuel exports, Australia is the fifth biggest source of climate pollution worldwide, behind only the US, EU, China and Russia. It is a huge contributor to this global crisis. Australians are completely ignorant narcissists. 0

