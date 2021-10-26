Registration was successful!
At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source
At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source
BAGHDAD, October 26 (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack by the IS group on Rashad village in Al-Miqdadiyah district in the northeast of Diyala, six people were killed and 10 were injured," the source said.Earlier in October, affiliates of IS attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk region, injuring a police officer, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV.The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable due to activities of the Islamic State, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage terrorist attacks.
iraq, attack, daesh

At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source

21:14 GMT 26.10.2021
In this Jan. 1, 2020 file photo, Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq.
In this Jan. 1, 2020 file photo, Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq. U.S. and Iraqi officials on Thursday, Dec. 3, say the U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
BAGHDAD, October 26 (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) on a village in Diyala region in eastern Iraq, a source from local security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack by the IS group on Rashad village in Al-Miqdadiyah district in the northeast of Diyala, six people were killed and 10 were injured," the source said.
Earlier in October, affiliates of IS attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk region, injuring a police officer, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV.
The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable due to activities of the Islamic State, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage terrorist attacks.
