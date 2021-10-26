https://sputniknews.com/20211026/at-least-6-killed-10-injured-in-attack-by-is-militants-in-eastern-iraq---source-1090231612.html

At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source

BAGHDAD, October 26 (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack by the IS group on Rashad village in Al-Miqdadiyah district in the northeast of Diyala, six people were killed and 10 were injured," the source said.Earlier in October, affiliates of IS attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk region, injuring a police officer, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV.The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable due to activities of the Islamic State, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage terrorist attacks.

