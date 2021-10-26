Assistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
The individual was evaluated by an on-set medic and was advised to seek medical treatment, Rocket Soul Studios said.
"Upon wrapping production for the day, Dave Halls was officially terminated and given the specific reasons for his termination. Dave was very remorseful for the events, and understood the reasons he was being terminated. A new assistant director as well as a new armorer were hired for the duration of principal photography. Production of the film finished successfully", the company said.
"The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon's presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce the situation each day", the complaint read.
Another crew member of "Into the Dark" corroborated her statements, noting that Halls did hold safety meetings, but they were short and the assistant director himself had a dismissive attitude towards safety.
Affidavit and Accusations of Negligence
Souza said that Halls shouted "cold gun" after bringing the revolver to the set, an announcement used in the film industry to indicate that the weapon is safe and unloaded.
The affidavit states that armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed had left three prop guns on a cart outside the film set, from which he chose one and gave it to Baldwin.
Reports say that weeks before the tragedy occurred, some crew members used prop guns to practice shooting and used real bullets while doing this. At one point, a prop gun fired two rounds during the filming
Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician as well as a friend of Halyna Hutchins who stood next to her when the incident occurred, said the tragedy was the result of negligence and unprofessionalism, hinting that producers were cutting corners by hiring people "who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job".
“Dear Producers, by hiring professionals, you are buying peace of mind for yourself and the people around you. It is true that the professionals can cost a little more and sometimes can be a little bit more demanding, but it is worth it. No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!" Svetnoy wrote in an emotional post on Facebook.