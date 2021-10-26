https://sputniknews.com/20211026/assistant-director-who-worked-with-baldwin-on-rust-was-fired-from-film-in-2019-over-gun-incident-1090218203.html

Assistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident

On 21 October, Alec Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a prop gun during the filming of the upcoming... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

Assistant director Dave Halls, who worked with Alec Baldwin on the movie "Rust" was fired from a film in 2019 over a gun incident, CNN reported, citing the movie’s production company. According to the outlet, the incident occurred in New Mexico during the filming of Freedom’s Path. Halls was removed from the set after a prop gun discharged and injured a crew member.The individual was evaluated by an on-set medic and was advised to seek medical treatment, Rocket Soul Studios said.Complaints against Dave Halls have been made in the past. Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she filed a complaint with the executive producers of the "Into the Dark" horror film over Halls' conduct. She claims he didn’t hold safety meetings and failed to announce the presence of a firearm on the film set.Ms Goll also told CNN that when another pyrotechnician lost consciousness on the set, Halls asked her to continue with the shoot. In another instance, Halls insisted on continuing filming a scene while a storm hit, despite the fact that wires were exposed to the rain and electrical lights were touching mud, Goll claimed.Another crew member of "Into the Dark" corroborated her statements, noting that Halls did hold safety meetings, but they were short and the assistant director himself had a dismissive attitude towards safety.Affidavit and Accusations of NegligenceAn affidavit released on Sunday shed more light on the tragic incident that occurred on 21 October. According to the document, assistant director Dave Halls was the person who gave Alec Baldwin the revolver that went off as the actor was rehearsing a scene, during which he was supposed to draw the firearm from a holster and point it at the camera. The bullet hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and also injured director Joel Souza.Souza said that Halls shouted "cold gun" after bringing the revolver to the set, an announcement used in the film industry to indicate that the weapon is safe and unloaded.The affidavit states that armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed had left three prop guns on a cart outside the film set, from which he chose one and gave it to Baldwin.Reports say that weeks before the tragedy occurred, some crew members used prop guns to practice shooting and used real bullets while doing this. At one point, a prop gun fired two rounds during the filmingSerge Svetnoy, the chief electrician as well as a friend of Halyna Hutchins who stood next to her when the incident occurred, said the tragedy was the result of negligence and unprofessionalism, hinting that producers were cutting corners by hiring people "who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job".The Los Angeles Times writes that hours before the tragedy occurred, six crew members left the film set in protest against poor working conditions and safety concerns, including gun safety.

society, working conditions, safety, accidental shootings, alec baldwin