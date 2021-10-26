Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/assistant-director-who-worked-with-baldwin-on-rust-was-fired-from-film-in-2019-over-gun-incident-1090218203.html
Assistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
Assistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
On 21 October, Alec Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a prop gun during the filming of the upcoming... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T11:36+0000
2021-10-26T11:36+0000
society
working conditions
safety
accidental shootings
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103895/47/1038954728_0:313:6144:3769_1920x0_80_0_0_97bf1c292b961cd8f23cced936bfe63f.jpg
Assistant director Dave Halls, who worked with Alec Baldwin on the movie "Rust" was fired from a film in 2019 over a gun incident, CNN reported, citing the movie’s production company. According to the outlet, the incident occurred in New Mexico during the filming of Freedom’s Path. Halls was removed from the set after a prop gun discharged and injured a crew member.The individual was evaluated by an on-set medic and was advised to seek medical treatment, Rocket Soul Studios said.Complaints against Dave Halls have been made in the past. Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she filed a complaint with the executive producers of the "Into the Dark" horror film over Halls' conduct. She claims he didn’t hold safety meetings and failed to announce the presence of a firearm on the film set.Ms Goll also told CNN that when another pyrotechnician lost consciousness on the set, Halls asked her to continue with the shoot. In another instance, Halls insisted on continuing filming a scene while a storm hit, despite the fact that wires were exposed to the rain and electrical lights were touching mud, Goll claimed.Another crew member of "Into the Dark" corroborated her statements, noting that Halls did hold safety meetings, but they were short and the assistant director himself had a dismissive attitude towards safety.Affidavit and Accusations of NegligenceAn affidavit released on Sunday shed more light on the tragic incident that occurred on 21 October. According to the document, assistant director Dave Halls was the person who gave Alec Baldwin the revolver that went off as the actor was rehearsing a scene, during which he was supposed to draw the firearm from a holster and point it at the camera. The bullet hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and also injured director Joel Souza.Souza said that Halls shouted "cold gun" after bringing the revolver to the set, an announcement used in the film industry to indicate that the weapon is safe and unloaded.The affidavit states that armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed had left three prop guns on a cart outside the film set, from which he chose one and gave it to Baldwin.Reports say that weeks before the tragedy occurred, some crew members used prop guns to practice shooting and used real bullets while doing this. At one point, a prop gun fired two rounds during the filmingSerge Svetnoy, the chief electrician as well as a friend of Halyna Hutchins who stood next to her when the incident occurred, said the tragedy was the result of negligence and unprofessionalism, hinting that producers were cutting corners by hiring people "who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job".The Los Angeles Times writes that hours before the tragedy occurred, six crew members left the film set in protest against poor working conditions and safety concerns, including gun safety.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103895/47/1038954728_352:0:5793:4081_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5895c677a69a337dae9eb432542700.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, working conditions, safety, accidental shootings, alec baldwin

Assistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident

11:36 GMT 26.10.2021
© Flickr / David TrawinRevolver
Revolver - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© Flickr / David Trawin
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
On 21 October, Alec Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a prop gun during the filming of the upcoming western "Rust". The firearm was supposed to contain blank cartridges.
Assistant director Dave Halls, who worked with Alec Baldwin on the movie "Rust" was fired from a film in 2019 over a gun incident, CNN reported, citing the movie’s production company. According to the outlet, the incident occurred in New Mexico during the filming of Freedom’s Path. Halls was removed from the set after a prop gun discharged and injured a crew member.

The individual was evaluated by an on-set medic and was advised to seek medical treatment, Rocket Soul Studios said.

"Upon wrapping production for the day, Dave Halls was officially terminated and given the specific reasons for his termination. Dave was very remorseful for the events, and understood the reasons he was being terminated. A new assistant director as well as a new armorer were hired for the duration of principal photography. Production of the film finished successfully", the company said.

Complaints against Dave Halls have been made in the past. Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she filed a complaint with the executive producers of the "Into the Dark" horror film over Halls' conduct. She claims he didn’t hold safety meetings and failed to announce the presence of a firearm on the film set.

"The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon's presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce the situation each day", the complaint read.

Ms Goll also told CNN that when another pyrotechnician lost consciousness on the set, Halls asked her to continue with the shoot. In another instance, Halls insisted on continuing filming a scene while a storm hit, despite the fact that wires were exposed to the rain and electrical lights were touching mud, Goll claimed.

Another crew member of "Into the Dark" corroborated her statements, noting that Halls did hold safety meetings, but they were short and the assistant director himself had a dismissive attitude towards safety.

Affidavit and Accusations of Negligence

An affidavit released on Sunday shed more light on the tragic incident that occurred on 21 October. According to the document, assistant director Dave Halls was the person who gave Alec Baldwin the revolver that went off as the actor was rehearsing a scene, during which he was supposed to draw the firearm from a holster and point it at the camera. The bullet hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and also injured director Joel Souza.

Souza said that Halls shouted "cold gun" after bringing the revolver to the set, an announcement used in the film industry to indicate that the weapon is safe and unloaded.

The affidavit states that armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed had left three prop guns on a cart outside the film set, from which he chose one and gave it to Baldwin.

Reports say that weeks before the tragedy occurred, some crew members used prop guns to practice shooting and used real bullets while doing this. At one point, a prop gun fired two rounds during the filming

Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician as well as a friend of Halyna Hutchins who stood next to her when the incident occurred, said the tragedy was the result of negligence and unprofessionalism, hinting that producers were cutting corners by hiring people "who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job".

“Dear Producers, by hiring professionals, you are buying peace of mind for yourself and the people around you. It is true that the professionals can cost a little more and sometimes can be a little bit more demanding, but it is worth it. No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!" Svetnoy wrote in an emotional post on Facebook.

The Los Angeles Times writes that hours before the tragedy occurred, six crew members left the film set in protest against poor working conditions and safety concerns, including gun safety.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue
11:37 GMTSpaceX Reportedly Modernises Crew Dragon Toilet After 2 Faulty Missions
11:36 GMTAssistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
11:16 GMTDemocrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
11:12 GMT'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
11:07 GMTAustrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73