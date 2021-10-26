https://sputniknews.com/20211026/as-senior-indian-politicians-flee-congress-party-aims-to-reassess-strategy-ahead-of-polls-1090209954.html

As Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls

As Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the forthcoming legislative elections in the Hindi-speaking states of northern India, the country's main opposition party - Congress - is scrambling... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T07:21+0000

2021-10-26T07:21+0000

2021-10-26T07:22+0000

punjab

uttarakhand

sonia gandhi

india

uttar pradesh

congress

congress

election

rahul gandhi

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090211436_0:196:2942:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_0086246c29d28df1ab7263083ecafd12.jpg

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is set to meet the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss membership, training, agitation programmes, and strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states.Congress, the chief voice of India's opposition parties against the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has witnessed infighting within its own ranks in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.In the latest development, on Monday, two senior Congress members - Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi of Uttar Pradesh - joined Trinamool Congress.Earlier, in June, Congress politician and former federal minister Jitin Prasad joined the BJP.Even in Punjab, where Congress is the governing party, state chief Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign from his post. He has now announced floating a new party.Party to Launch Nationwide Agitation in NovemberThe Congress party has planned a nationwide agitation against inflation and fuel hike from 14 November, the day when the country's first Prime Minister and Congress Leader Jawaharlal Nehru was born, to 29 November.According to Congress, its workers will reach out to individuals and create public awareness about how the Narendra Modi-led-federal government has failed to handle the economic situation in the country.Congress has alleged that the government is earning colossal revenue by targeting people's pockets and benefiting its capitalist friends.This week, petrol and diesel prices also reached their highest-ever mark in the country. As a result, the government is seeing a massive surge in fuel prices.The party will also launch a membership drive from 1 November, and it will continue to 31 March 2022.

punjab

uttarakhand

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

punjab, uttarakhand, sonia gandhi, india, uttar pradesh, congress, congress, election, rahul gandhi, india