Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/as-senior-indian-politicians-flee-congress-party-aims-to-reassess-strategy-ahead-of-polls-1090209954.html
As Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
As Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
Ahead of the forthcoming legislative elections in the Hindi-speaking states of northern India, the country's main opposition party - Congress - is scrambling... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T07:21+0000
2021-10-26T07:22+0000
punjab
uttarakhand
sonia gandhi
india
uttar pradesh
congress
congress
election
rahul gandhi
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090211436_0:196:2942:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_0086246c29d28df1ab7263083ecafd12.jpg
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is set to meet the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss membership, training, agitation programmes, and strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states.Congress, the chief voice of India's opposition parties against the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has witnessed infighting within its own ranks in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.In the latest development, on Monday, two senior Congress members - Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi of Uttar Pradesh - joined Trinamool Congress.Earlier, in June, Congress politician and former federal minister Jitin Prasad joined the BJP.Even in Punjab, where Congress is the governing party, state chief Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign from his post. He has now announced floating a new party.Party to Launch Nationwide Agitation in NovemberThe Congress party has planned a nationwide agitation against inflation and fuel hike from 14 November, the day when the country's first Prime Minister and Congress Leader Jawaharlal Nehru was born, to 29 November.According to Congress, its workers will reach out to individuals and create public awareness about how the Narendra Modi-led-federal government has failed to handle the economic situation in the country.Congress has alleged that the government is earning colossal revenue by targeting people's pockets and benefiting its capitalist friends.This week, petrol and diesel prices also reached their highest-ever mark in the country. As a result, the government is seeing a massive surge in fuel prices.The party will also launch a membership drive from 1 November, and it will continue to 31 March 2022.
punjab
uttarakhand
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090211436_107:0:2836:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1773cd5a763abc24bae8d27120993e30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
punjab, uttarakhand, sonia gandhi, india, uttar pradesh, congress, congress, election, rahul gandhi, india

As Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls

07:21 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 07:22 GMT 26.10.2021)
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISActivists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a flag march organised on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, India October 2, 2021
Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a flag march organised on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, India October 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Ahead of the forthcoming legislative elections in the Hindi-speaking states of northern India, the country's main opposition party - Congress - is scrambling to keep its cadres together.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is set to meet the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss membership, training, agitation programmes, and strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states.
Congress, the chief voice of India's opposition parties against the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has witnessed infighting within its own ranks in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.
In the latest development, on Monday, two senior Congress members - Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi of Uttar Pradesh - joined Trinamool Congress.
Earlier, in June, Congress politician and former federal minister Jitin Prasad joined the BJP.
Even in Punjab, where Congress is the governing party, state chief Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign from his post. He has now announced floating a new party.
Party to Launch Nationwide Agitation in November
The Congress party has planned a nationwide agitation against inflation and fuel hike from 14 November, the day when the country's first Prime Minister and Congress Leader Jawaharlal Nehru was born, to 29 November.
According to Congress, its workers will reach out to individuals and create public awareness about how the Narendra Modi-led-federal government has failed to handle the economic situation in the country.
Congress has alleged that the government is earning colossal revenue by targeting people's pockets and benefiting its capitalist friends.
This week, petrol and diesel prices also reached their highest-ever mark in the country. As a result, the government is seeing a massive surge in fuel prices.
The party will also launch a membership drive from 1 November, and it will continue to 31 March 2022.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:53 GMTTokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
08:50 GMTWorld War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say
08:47 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
08:25 GMTUS Judge Sets Deadline For Prince Andrew’s Testimony in Sex Abuse Case
08:18 GMTTrade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
08:15 GMTPolice Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
08:14 GMT150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says
08:12 GMTAt-Tanf Base: Iran May Have Backed Drone Attack on US in Syria, American Officials Allege
08:08 GMTView of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
08:06 GMTUp to 300,000 Swedes Estimated to Have Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19
07:45 GMTWhat's Behind Facebook Whistleblower's Call for 'Reining In' the Silicon Valley Giant?
07:21 GMTAs Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
07:11 GMTNordic Flag Carrier SAS 'Fighting for Survival' Amid Plunging Shares
07:03 GMTBenjamin Netanyahu Still Leading in Polls and Experts Can't See Reason Behind It
07:03 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Says Anthony Fauci Should Be Held Accountable for ‘Unethical’ Experiments
06:39 GMTPolice Book Kashmiri Students Under Anti-Terror Law for Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India
06:31 GMTThierry Henry: Messi is 'Isolated' in PSG Since It is Still 'Mbappe's Club'
06:18 GMTMoscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible
05:57 GMTRishi Sunak Reportedly Rules Out Cutting Levy on Household Energy Bills as Fuel Crisis Hits Britain
05:30 GMTNATO Boss Says Door for Finnish Membership Open as Polls Register Spike in Animosity Toward Russia