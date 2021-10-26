As Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
Ahead of the forthcoming legislative elections in the Hindi-speaking states of northern India, the country's main opposition party - Congress - is scrambling to keep its cadres together.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is set to meet the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss membership, training, agitation programmes, and strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in five Indian states.
Congress, the chief voice of India's opposition parties against the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has witnessed infighting within its own ranks in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.
In the latest development, on Monday, two senior Congress members - Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi of Uttar Pradesh - joined Trinamool Congress.
Earlier, in June, Congress politician and former federal minister Jitin Prasad joined the BJP.
Even in Punjab, where Congress is the governing party, state chief Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign from his post. He has now announced floating a new party.
Party to Launch Nationwide Agitation in November
The Congress party has planned a nationwide agitation against inflation and fuel hike from 14 November, the day when the country's first Prime Minister and Congress Leader Jawaharlal Nehru was born, to 29 November.
According to Congress, its workers will reach out to individuals and create public awareness about how the Narendra Modi-led-federal government has failed to handle the economic situation in the country.
Congress has alleged that the government is earning colossal revenue by targeting people's pockets and benefiting its capitalist friends.
This week, petrol and diesel prices also reached their highest-ever mark in the country. As a result, the government is seeing a massive surge in fuel prices.
The party will also launch a membership drive from 1 November, and it will continue to 31 March 2022.