https://sputniknews.com/20211026/animal-rebellion-activists-scale-uk-govt-building-to-unfurl-massive-pro-vegan-banner-1090217873.html

'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner

'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner

The United Kingdom has joined many other nations across the globe in setting a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions before 2050. Such climate ambitions... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T11:57+0000

2021-10-26T11:57+0000

2021-10-26T11:57+0000

boris johnson

animal rights

vegan

vegetarian

meat

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090218438_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_42c6e35385c5527169fc0d2b49af6845.jpg

The headquarters of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in Westminsterhave been scaled by protesters from Animal Rebellion - an organisation fighting for animal rights and who promote a plant-based food system.The activists appear to be demanding that the UK government stop funding the meat industry and pour money into alternative food systems instead.UK media reports estimated that the protesters have been on the building since early Tuesday morning, with police and firefighters just "standing and watching" as the demonstrators unfolded a large banner that said "COP26: Invest in a plant-based future".The action has drawn the attention of several government officials, who shared their thoughts and concerns with the Daily Mail.Another voiced the same sentiment, adding that it is unclear how "gluing themselves to an empty building responsible for policing and national security is going to make their case for the world to become vegan".One of the activists who mounted the building, identified in the media as James, said that he does not see the action as a "public nuisance", rather slamming the British government as such for "spending £1.5 billion of taxpayer money on subsidies on the meat and dairy industry".He revealed to the Daily Mail that the four activists who climbed the government building were experienced rock climbers who had the equipment and skills necessary to ensure their safety during the endeavour. However, James acknowledged that "the only way the police will be able to move us is by bringing in a hoist and taking us down", admitting that they "fully expect to be arrested".The scaling of the government building shared by DEFRA and the Home Office comes ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow. The conference will mark the third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement - a climate change accord that envisages the signatories committing to reduce their carbon emissions with the goal of eventually reaching net-zero emissions.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has touted the "most ambitious target to cut emissions in the world", recently made headlines after suggesting that "we could feed some humans to the animals" in order to "rewild" the country, leaving many people guessing as to whether he was joking or not.

https://sputniknews.com/20210504/as-uk-sets-carbon-emissions-target-campaigners-urge-culture-shift-with-meat-considered-a-treat-1082796724.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

boris johnson, animal rights, vegan, vegetarian, meat, uk