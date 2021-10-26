Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/animal-rebellion-activists-scale-uk-govt-building-to-unfurl-massive-pro-vegan-banner-1090217873.html
'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
The United Kingdom has joined many other nations across the globe in setting a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions before 2050. Such climate ambitions... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T11:57+0000
2021-10-26T11:57+0000
boris johnson
animal rights
vegan
vegetarian
meat
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090218438_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_42c6e35385c5527169fc0d2b49af6845.jpg
The headquarters of the Department for Environment, Food &amp; Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in Westminsterhave been scaled by protesters from Animal Rebellion - an organisation fighting for animal rights and who promote a plant-based food system.The activists appear to be demanding that the UK government stop funding the meat industry and pour money into alternative food systems instead.UK media reports estimated that the protesters have been on the building since early Tuesday morning, with police and firefighters just "standing and watching" as the demonstrators unfolded a large banner that said "COP26: Invest in a plant-based future".The action has drawn the attention of several government officials, who shared their thoughts and concerns with the Daily Mail.Another voiced the same sentiment, adding that it is unclear how "gluing themselves to an empty building responsible for policing and national security is going to make their case for the world to become vegan".One of the activists who mounted the building, identified in the media as James, said that he does not see the action as a "public nuisance", rather slamming the British government as such for "spending £1.5 billion of taxpayer money on subsidies on the meat and dairy industry".He revealed to the Daily Mail that the four activists who climbed the government building were experienced rock climbers who had the equipment and skills necessary to ensure their safety during the endeavour. However, James acknowledged that "the only way the police will be able to move us is by bringing in a hoist and taking us down", admitting that they "fully expect to be arrested".The scaling of the government building shared by DEFRA and the Home Office comes ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow. The conference will mark the third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement - a climate change accord that envisages the signatories committing to reduce their carbon emissions with the goal of eventually reaching net-zero emissions.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has touted the "most ambitious target to cut emissions in the world", recently made headlines after suggesting that "we could feed some humans to the animals" in order to "rewild" the country, leaving many people guessing as to whether he was joking or not.
https://sputniknews.com/20210504/as-uk-sets-carbon-emissions-target-campaigners-urge-culture-shift-with-meat-considered-a-treat-1082796724.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090218438_191:0:2920:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6ebe58259ce534cce16cc66b002dfae9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, animal rights, vegan, vegetarian, meat, uk

'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner

11:57 GMT 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSAnimal Rebellion activists hang a banner from the side of the Home Office building, in London, Britain October 26, 2021
Animal Rebellion activists hang a banner from the side of the Home Office building, in London, Britain October 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The United Kingdom has joined many other nations across the globe in setting a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions before 2050. Such climate ambitions, among other things, envisage reducing the consumption of meat and dairy, which Britain seems willing to do - but the pace of that change is seen by some as not fast enough.
The headquarters of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in Westminsterhave been scaled by protesters from Animal Rebellion - an organisation fighting for animal rights and who promote a plant-based food system.
The activists appear to be demanding that the UK government stop funding the meat industry and pour money into alternative food systems instead.

"The protesters have said that they will take action until the government defunds meat and subsidises a plant-based transition", the group said on Twitter, having shared a picture showing the demonstrators scaling the DEFRA building.

UK media reports estimated that the protesters have been on the building since early Tuesday morning, with police and firefighters just "standing and watching" as the demonstrators unfolded a large banner that said "COP26: Invest in a plant-based future".
The action has drawn the attention of several government officials, who shared their thoughts and concerns with the Daily Mail.

"I've never seen anything like it. Just because they have a banner saying 'Go Vegan' doesn't mean they don't have malicious intent", one unnamed official told the outlet.

Another voiced the same sentiment, adding that it is unclear how "gluing themselves to an empty building responsible for policing and national security is going to make their case for the world to become vegan".
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSAnimal Rebellion activists hang a banner from the side of the Home Office building, in London, Britain October 26, 2021
Animal Rebellion activists hang a banner from the side of the Home Office building, in London, Britain October 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Animal Rebellion activists hang a banner from the side of the Home Office building, in London, Britain October 26, 2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
One of the activists who mounted the building, identified in the media as James, said that he does not see the action as a "public nuisance", rather slamming the British government as such for "spending £1.5 billion of taxpayer money on subsidies on the meat and dairy industry".

"We've been waiting for a change on climate change in the UK for decades now, and it's still not coming fast enough. We're prepared to stay here", he told GB News.

He revealed to the Daily Mail that the four activists who climbed the government building were experienced rock climbers who had the equipment and skills necessary to ensure their safety during the endeavour. However, James acknowledged that "the only way the police will be able to move us is by bringing in a hoist and taking us down", admitting that they "fully expect to be arrested".
Beef carcasses hanging up at an abattoir in Argentina. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2021
As UK Sets Carbon Emissions Target, Campaigners Urge ‘Culture Shift’ With Meat Considered a 'Treat' 
4 May, 11:25 GMT
The scaling of the government building shared by DEFRA and the Home Office comes ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow. The conference will mark the third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement - a climate change accord that envisages the signatories committing to reduce their carbon emissions with the goal of eventually reaching net-zero emissions.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has touted the "most ambitious target to cut emissions in the world", recently made headlines after suggesting that "we could feed some humans to the animals" in order to "rewild" the country, leaving many people guessing as to whether he was joking or not.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMTBollywood Actor-Host Maniesh Paul Talks Season 2 of 'India's Best Dancer', COVID Experience
12:17 GMTChina's New Border Law Mandates PLA to Build Dual Use Infrastructure on Its Borders, Expert Says
12:14 GMTChina's Lanzhou Locked Down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
12:04 GMTLeningrad Region Gov. Invites Council of Europe to Discuss Readiness for Green Economy Transition
11:59 GMTIndian Minister Accuses Top Cop of Extortion Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Drug Case
11:57 GMT'Animal Rebellion' Activists Scale UK Gov't Building to Unfurl Massive Pro-Vegan Banner
11:53 GMTIranian Officials Hold Emergency Meeting After Cyberattacks Target Gas Stations
11:52 GMTSudan's Military Leader Burhan Says PM Hamdok Being Kept at His House, Will Return Home Today
11:47 GMTChina Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue
11:37 GMTSpaceX Reportedly Modernises Crew Dragon Toilet After 2 Faulty Missions
11:36 GMTAssistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
11:16 GMTDemocrats Want GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Capitol Riots Expelled From Congress
11:12 GMT'Her DNA is Defective': BJP Lawmaker Slams Ex-J&K Chief on Pakistan's T20 Win Against India
11:07 GMTAustrian Coronavirus Sceptics Hold 'Mega' Rally in Vienna
11:00 GMTRussian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed
10:40 GMT'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
10:37 GMTThousands of Unemployed Write Letter 'in Blood' Seeking Appointments in BJP-Governed Uttar Pradesh
10:22 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Calls Passage of Russian and Chinese Ships Muscle-Flexing
09:50 GMTSudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees, Reports Suggest
09:21 GMTWalter Smith, Ex-Head of Rangers and Everton Football Clubs Dies at 73