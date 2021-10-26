Registration was successful!
Angry Emojis Only!
"The Facebook Papers" is a collaborative US mainstream media endeavor that seeks to parse the internal Facebook documents leaked by Frances Haugen, a former...
As media reports continue to document allegations of Facebook's safety issues, the Washington Post is now reigniting a conversation about the reaction algorithm adopted by the company's social media platform. According to the report, content with an emoji reaction was assigned a value five times higher than a posting with a simple 'like'. Haugen originally highlighted those concerns during her testimony before a US Senate panel earlier this month, noting that the algorithm contributes to Facebook's "system that amplifies division, extremism, and polarization." Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, reportedly issued a memo to employees on Saturday, warning workers that they may have to brace "for more bad headlines in the coming days." The former UK politician now turned social media executive claimed that reports that reference the company's internal leaks would likely "contain mischaracterisations of our research, our motives, and where our priorities lie." Documents cited in "The Facebook Papers" were originally produced by Haugen as part of her original pre-testimony whistleblower complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Angry Emojis Only!

26.10.2021
"The Facebook Papers" is a collaborative US mainstream media endeavor that seeks to parse the internal Facebook documents leaked by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower. A total of 17 news organizations make up the consortium, including the Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post.
As media reports continue to document allegations of Facebook's safety issues, the Washington Post is now reigniting a conversation about the reaction algorithm adopted by the company's social media platform.
According to the report, content with an emoji reaction was assigned a value five times higher than a posting with a simple 'like'. Haugen originally highlighted those concerns during her testimony before a US Senate panel earlier this month, noting that the algorithm contributes to Facebook's "system that amplifies division, extremism, and polarization."
Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, reportedly issued a memo to employees on Saturday, warning workers that they may have to brace "for more bad headlines in the coming days." The former UK politician now turned social media executive claimed that reports that reference the company's internal leaks would likely "contain mischaracterisations of our research, our motives, and where our priorities lie."
Documents cited in "The Facebook Papers" were originally produced by Haugen as part of her original pre-testimony whistleblower complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
