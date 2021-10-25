https://sputniknews.com/20211025/yellen-appoints-counselor-to-promote-racial-equity---us-treasury-dept-1090203415.html

Yellen Appoints Counselor to Promote Racial Equity - US Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON, October 25 (Sputnik) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appointed the first counselor to promote racial equity in the history of the US federal... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

“Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen announced the appointment of Janis Bowdler to serve as the Department’s first Counselor for Racial Equity,” the Treasury Department said in a press release. “Ms. Bowdler will be charged with coordinating Treasury’s efforts to advance racial equity.”Bowdler will engage with diverse communities throughout the United States to identify and mitigate barriers to accessing benefits and opportunities with the Treasury Department, the release said.Also on Monday, the Treasury Department published a blog post by Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo on pursuing a coordinated strategy to advance racial equity, where he noted the creation of a Racial Equity Advisory Committee and other efforts to promote diversity among the workforce, according to the release.

