International
Video Showing 'Puppy Experiments Overseen by Fauci' Goes Viral Amid Online Campaign to Arrest Him
Video Showing 'Puppy Experiments Overseen by Fauci' Goes Viral Amid Online Campaign to Arrest Him
The US president's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, is under fire for allegedly lying to Congress about how the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
Aside from accusations of lying to the US Congress, Dr Anthony Fauci is now facing calls for his resignation and arrest over his alleged involvement in cruel experiments on beagle puppies which were said to have been infected with disease-causing parasites.The calls have intensified with the emergence of a graphic video showing brutal scenes of puppies being fixated and tortured, with some of the clips showing the dogs' bodies being removed and put into trash cans.The chilling footage emerged shortly after the hashtag #ArrestFauci began flourishing on Twitter, being propelled to trends after the presidential medical adviser was accused by the non-profit organisation White Coat Waste Project of funding the cruel experiments with taxpayer dollars.According to the non-profit, at least 44 beagle puppies were subject to tests of experimental drugs in a laboratory in Tunisia, North Africa. The dogs were reportedly "fed alive" to disease-carrying parasites, and the animals allegedly had their vocal chords removed in order not to disturb the researchers with barking.In light of recent accusations of lying to Congress, when Fauci denied that his National Institutes of Health (NIH) participated in gain-of-function research into coronaviruses in Wuhan while the agency stated otherwise, netizens unleashed their condemnation of the presidential medical adviser.Some people even shared photos of their own pets, calling for Fauci to be arrested.One of the users who called for Fauci's arrest and tagged the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) shared a screenshot saying that the organisation's account blocked them.While Fauci denies ever lying to Congress, netizens are not the only ones calling for his arrest and/or resignation, as they have now been joined by some Republicans, among them Senator Rand Paul, who said that Fauci should be fired "just for lack of judgment if nothing else".Fauci, who is yet to comment on the puppy experiment allegations, remains adamant that he never lied to Congress, insisting that "neither I nor Dr Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, lied or misled about what we've done". He also noted that it was "molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into SARS-CoV-2".
12:19 GMT 25.10.2021
Daria Bedenko
The US president's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, is under fire for allegedly lying to Congress about how the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded controversial research into bat coronaviruses in China, since the agency admitted to participating in gain-of-function virus research, contrary to Fauci's earlier denial.
Aside from accusations of lying to the US Congress, Dr Anthony Fauci is now facing calls for his resignation and arrest over his alleged involvement in cruel experiments on beagle puppies which were said to have been infected with disease-causing parasites.
The calls have intensified with the emergence of a graphic video showing brutal scenes of puppies being fixated and tortured, with some of the clips showing the dogs' bodies being removed and put into trash cans.
The chilling footage emerged shortly after the hashtag #ArrestFauci began flourishing on Twitter, being propelled to trends after the presidential medical adviser was accused by the non-profit organisation White Coat Waste Project of funding the cruel experiments with taxpayer dollars.
According to the non-profit, at least 44 beagle puppies were subject to tests of experimental drugs in a laboratory in Tunisia, North Africa. The dogs were reportedly "fed alive" to disease-carrying parasites, and the animals allegedly had their vocal chords removed in order not to disturb the researchers with barking.
In light of recent accusations of lying to Congress, when Fauci denied that his National Institutes of Health (NIH) participated in gain-of-function research into coronaviruses in Wuhan while the agency stated otherwise, netizens unleashed their condemnation of the presidential medical adviser.
Some people even shared photos of their own pets, calling for Fauci to be arrested.
One of the users who called for Fauci's arrest and tagged the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) shared a screenshot saying that the organisation's account blocked them.
While Fauci denies ever lying to Congress, netizens are not the only ones calling for his arrest and/or resignation, as they have now been joined by some Republicans, among them Senator Rand Paul, who said that Fauci should be fired "just for lack of judgment if nothing else".
Fauci, who is yet to comment on the puppy experiment allegations, remains adamant that he never lied to Congress, insisting that "neither I nor Dr Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, lied or misled about what we've done". He also noted that it was "molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into SARS-CoV-2".
