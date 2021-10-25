https://sputniknews.com/20211025/us-uk-condemn-military-coup-in-sudan-vow-to-back-democratic-civilian-government-1090206261.html

US, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government

WASHINGTON, October 26 (Sputnik) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military takeover of the Sudanese... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government," the statement said on Monday. "We reject this attempt to derail the transition toward democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led government on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents of the transition."The three countries call on the Sudanese security forces to immediately release anyone unlawfully detained during the takeover, the statement said. Peaceful protests, the freedom of expression must be respected and violence must be avoided, the statement added.The group described the military's takeover as a betrayal to the transition and the Sudanese people, according to the statement.Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, just weeks before the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional government council over to civilians.

vot tak Definitely sounds like this coup was not an israeloamerican regime change op. Sudan is one of the few Muslim majority nations to go for the trump quisling Mideast scam and normalized relations with apartheid israel. Something to watch for is whether the coup leadership cancels that recognition. 1

