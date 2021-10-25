Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/us-uk-condemn-military-coup-in-sudan-vow-to-back-democratic-civilian-government-1090206261.html
US, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government
US, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government
WASHINGTON, October 26 (Sputnik) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military takeover of the Sudanese... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T23:14+0000
2021-10-25T23:14+0000
sudan
us
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089615062_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_ab5d5e864fffbcb2333591453a263c27.jpg
"The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government," the statement said on Monday. "We reject this attempt to derail the transition toward democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led government on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents of the transition."The three countries call on the Sudanese security forces to immediately release anyone unlawfully detained during the takeover, the statement said. Peaceful protests, the freedom of expression must be respected and violence must be avoided, the statement added.The group described the military's takeover as a betrayal to the transition and the Sudanese people, according to the statement.Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, just weeks before the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional government council over to civilians.
Definitely sounds like this coup was not an israeloamerican regime change op. Sudan is one of the few Muslim majority nations to go for the trump quisling Mideast scam and normalized relations with apartheid israel. Something to watch for is whether the coup leadership cancels that recognition.
1
1
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089615062_161:0:2892:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f3a7da94a67df15b1a313d5cb404f33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, us, military

US, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government

23:14 GMT 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Mohamed Nureldin AbdallahSudanese wave their national flag as they gather at freedom square during the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2019.
Sudanese wave their national flag as they gather at freedom square during the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 26 (Sputnik) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military takeover of the Sudanese government and promised to support a democratically-elected civilian government.
"The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government," the statement said on Monday. "We reject this attempt to derail the transition toward democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led government on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents of the transition."
The three countries call on the Sudanese security forces to immediately release anyone unlawfully detained during the takeover, the statement said. Peaceful protests, the freedom of expression must be respected and violence must be avoided, the statement added.
The group described the military's takeover as a betrayal to the transition and the Sudanese people, according to the statement.
Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, just weeks before the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional government council over to civilians.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
Definitely sounds like this coup was not an israeloamerican regime change op. Sudan is one of the few Muslim majority nations to go for the trump quisling Mideast scam and normalized relations with apartheid israel. Something to watch for is whether the coup leadership cancels that recognition.
vtvot tak
26 October, 02:20 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:38 GMT‘News Black Hole’: A Year of War Shows Why UN Needs to Monitor Human Rights in Western Sahara
23:14 GMTUS, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government
23:08 GMTInternal Documents Show Facebook Knew it Was Used to Incite Violence in Ethiopia
21:38 GMT'Wild $T1mes!': Musk Rejoices as Tesla's Value Surpasses $1 Trln Following Hertz's 100,000-Car Order
21:31 GMTRussian Sailors Saved Panama-Flagged Ship From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea- Defense Ministry
21:23 GMTSlump in UK COVID-19 Cases Undermines Calls for ‘Plan B’ Lockdown - Epidemiologist
21:19 GMTMultiple Injuries Reported in Idaho Mall Shooting, One Person in Custody - Police Dept.
20:46 GMTFacebook, Instagram Delete Video of Brazilian President Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to AIDS
20:41 GMTEuropean Regulator Approves Booster Dose of Moderna Vaccine
20:39 GMTUS Very Supportive of EU's Engagement in Iran Nuclear Deal - State Dept.
20:31 GMTUpdated US Hate Crime Data for 2020 Shows Highest Incident Levels Since 2001 - FBI
20:23 GMTChinese FM Wang Yi to Meet Afghan Taliban Leaders in Qatar for First High-Level Talks
20:03 GMTJFK's Nephews Slam Biden Administration After Postponing Assasinaton Records
19:57 GMTUS Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
19:55 GMTTory MP Says Gender Self-Identification is a Threat to Women’s Rights
19:53 GMTYellen Appoints Counselor to Promote Racial Equity - US Treasury Dept.
19:44 GMTAfter Cricket Player Shami Gets Trolled, Indian Parliamentarian Says It Is 'Hatred Against Muslims'
19:42 GMTLavrov on Russia-NATO Relations: Cannot Catastrophic Because They Do Not Exist
19:09 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Offering $5,000 to Unvaccinated Police to Relocate to Florida
19:04 GMTLaw to Protect Religious Structures on Government Property Now In Effect in India’s Karnataka