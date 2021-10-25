Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/us-rental-company-hertz-orders-100000-tesla-vehicles-by-end-of-2022-1090200562.html
US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022
US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US car rental company Hertz said on Monday that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles to be delivered by the end of the... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T17:50+0000
2021-10-25T17:50+0000
us
tech
car
hertz
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090200532_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4b4cf5b72c476f668d3faace0b5f50.jpg
“As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations,” Hertz said in a press release.Hertz is planning to start offering Tesla Model 3 at its airport and neighbourhood locations in major US markets starting in November, the release said.More than 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations will be installed throughout the United States and Europe to provide Hertz customers with fast charging options, the release added.In 2020, Hertz declared bankruptcy due to a dramatic fall in demand due to the government measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus but managed to emerge from the crisis with the backing of new investors.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090200532_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9457841baf3c95e14bdaa82fa68f38de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, tech, car, hertz, tesla

US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022

17:50 GMT 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Aly SongA Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019
A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Aly Song
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US car rental company Hertz said on Monday that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles to be delivered by the end of the next year and announced it will charge its infrastructure amid a growing demand for so-called "green transportation."
“As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations,” Hertz said in a press release.
Hertz is planning to start offering Tesla Model 3 at its airport and neighbourhood locations in major US markets starting in November, the release said.
© REUTERS / Alexandria SageThe interior of a Tesla Model S is shown in autopilot mode in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2016.
The interior of a Tesla Model S is shown in autopilot mode in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
The interior of a Tesla Model S is shown in autopilot mode in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2016.
© REUTERS / Alexandria Sage
More than 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations will be installed throughout the United States and Europe to provide Hertz customers with fast charging options, the release added.
In 2020, Hertz declared bankruptcy due to a dramatic fall in demand due to the government measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus but managed to emerge from the crisis with the backing of new investors.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:02 GMTKashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley
19:01 GMTIndian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph
18:42 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
18:41 GMTIndian Farmers to Protest Nationwide Demanding Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Violence
18:35 GMTAlec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
18:15 GMTFacebook Knew For Years Its Products Featured Human Trafficking Content, Internal Doc Reveals
18:15 GMTEgypt's El-Sisi Ends State of Emergency for First Time in Four Years
18:08 GMTNew Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
17:55 GMTPanama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship on Way to Help, Report Says
17:50 GMTUS Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022
17:44 GMTSplit in Two: SEAL Who 'Shot' Bin Laden Reveals Graphic Details on How Badly Deformed His Face Was
17:42 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Thousands of Workers in NYC Protest Vaccine Mandate
17:31 GMTPutin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
17:23 GMT‘Facebook Has Become a Tool to Spread BJP's Fake News, Hate Speech’: Main Indian Opposition Congress
16:57 GMTUK Chancellor Trails Minimum Wage Rise to £9.50 Ahead of Budget
16:49 GMTErdogan Says Crisis With Ambassadors Declared Personae Non Gratae Resolved
16:43 GMTUS Urges Germany to Consider Sanctioning Russia Over Gas Supplies
16:41 GMTCapitol Riot Planners Had Multiple Meetings With US Lawmakers Ahead of January 6, Reports Say
16:37 GMTFacebook CEO 'Personally Decided' to Comply With Hanoi's Demands, Ditching Free Speech Stance
16:33 GMTUK Calls on Sudanese Military to Release Arrested Politicians