US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022

US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US car rental company Hertz said on Monday that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles to be delivered by the end of the... 25.10.2021

“As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations,” Hertz said in a press release.Hertz is planning to start offering Tesla Model 3 at its airport and neighbourhood locations in major US markets starting in November, the release said.More than 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations will be installed throughout the United States and Europe to provide Hertz customers with fast charging options, the release added.In 2020, Hertz declared bankruptcy due to a dramatic fall in demand due to the government measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus but managed to emerge from the crisis with the backing of new investors.

