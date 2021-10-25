https://sputniknews.com/20211025/us-marshal-probed-for-sex-at-work-accused-of-using-employees-to-do-home-assignments-media-says-1090196950.html

US Marshal Probed for Sex at Work Accused of Using Employees to Do Home Assignments, Media Says

The case sparked strong rebuke from members of the law enforcement agency after it was reported that the perpetrator is unlikely to face any disciplinary... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

A senior US Marshal, who has previously been accused of having sex at work with a colleague, has allegedly been using his inferiors to do homework assignments, the New York Post reported, citing anonymous sources and a document it reviewed.According to the outlet, Andrew Smith, a top official at the agency, had been tasking underlings to do his homework while attending a post-graduate programme at the Naval War College Rhode Island. A member of the Marshals Service sent a letter to the state’s registrar’s office in recent months complaining about Smith.The development comes as more information has appeared on the alleged sexual incident in the Marshals Service headquarters in Virginia involving Smith and a woman described in the documents obtained by the outlet as a “senior” marshal.The pair reportedly had sexual intercourse in Mr Smith’s office, which has glass walls with frosted windows. Employees of the agency heard the couple and recorded them on their cell phones, sources within the law enforcement agency told the tabloid.Smith, who oversaw the Marshals Service’s crisis response, national security, and contingency programmes, was placed on extended family medical leave until mid-November, the date when he can retire, with reports saying that he may escape any disciplinary action if the probe is complete after he leaves the agency.The news caused public outcry among employees, who accused the law enforcement agency of double standards. Former and current Marshals said it would be damaging for the service's reputation if Smith, a senior executive, escapes the consequences of his alleged misconducts.The agency’s spokesperson Drew Wade declined to comment on the issue, saying only that all allegations against Andrew Smith “are investigated and appropriate disciplinary actions are taken, if warranted".

