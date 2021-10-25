Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/uk-governments-transparency-was-worst-on-record-in-2020-new-report-alleges-1090184628.html
UK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges
UK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges
Commenting on the survey, openDemocracy editor Peter Geoghegan voiced concern about the British government's "toxic" secrecy, claiming that London is "waging a... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T08:18+0000
2021-10-25T08:18+0000
report
government
transparency
freedom of information act
authorities
agencies
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090183951_0:256:2991:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_7e47cefd551e2bfffa596bed8be1a1a2.jpg
The year 2020 was the worst on record for the UK government's transparency, a new report by the investigative journalism website openDemocracy has revealed.The "Access Denied" report claimed that about 41% of Freedom of Information Act (FOI) requests sent to government departments and agencies were granted in full in 2020, as compared to 43% the previous year.According to the survey, this is the lowest figure since the full provisions of the FOI came into force in 2005. Britain's so-called Freedom of Information Act 2000 stipulates a "right of access" to information held by public authorities.In one case mentioned in the survey, Conservative MP David Davis unsuccessfully tried to receive the details about official research conducted for the government.He then complained to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), arguing that "the government has effectively used large amounts of taxpayers' money to obtain information which may give it a political advantage".Referring to the report, openDemocracy editor Peter Geoghegan accused the government of "waging a secret war against freedom of information"."And it is winning. This concerns us all because government secrecy is toxic. If left unchecked, it can conceal incompetence and corruption", he underscored.Geoghegan was echoed by Steve Goodrich, head of research and investigations at Transparency International UK, who insisted that there should be a "sea change in attitudes towards FOI within Whitehall to avoid it spiralling it [sic] into an accountability black hole"."As the public would expect, during 2020 government departments were dealing with an unprecedented pandemic. The focus was on saving lives and the NHS [National Health Service], and as the independent Information Commissioner's Office recognised, this left fewer resources available to deal with FOI requests", the spokesperson added.
https://sputniknews.com/20160302/uk-freedom-information-reforms-1035675074.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210428/soros-funded-outlet-taking-uk-cabinet-to-court-over-handling-of-freedom-of-information-act-1082751893.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090183951_407:0:2991:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_307ae06d5570cd6c7eb1f23c7b126c59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
report, government, transparency, freedom of information act, authorities, agencies, uk

UK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges

08:18 GMT 25.10.2021
© AP Photo / LEFTERIS PITARAKIS10 Downing Street (File)
10 Downing Street (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© AP Photo / LEFTERIS PITARAKIS
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Commenting on the survey, openDemocracy editor Peter Geoghegan voiced concern about the British government's "toxic" secrecy, claiming that London is "waging a secret war against freedom of information".
The year 2020 was the worst on record for the UK government's transparency, a new report by the investigative journalism website openDemocracy has revealed.
The "Access Denied" report claimed that about 41% of Freedom of Information Act (FOI) requests sent to government departments and agencies were granted in full in 2020, as compared to 43% the previous year.
Information - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2016
No Evidence: UK Forced to Backdown Over Freedom of Information Reforms
2 March 2016, 16:38 GMT
According to the survey, this is the lowest figure since the full provisions of the FOI came into force in 2005. Britain's so-called Freedom of Information Act 2000 stipulates a "right of access" to information held by public authorities.

The report found that certain government departments had "far lower FOI disclosure rates than others, with the Cabinet Office among the worst offenders, along with the Foreign Office and the Department for International Trade".

In one case mentioned in the survey, Conservative MP David Davis unsuccessfully tried to receive the details about official research conducted for the government.
He then complained to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), arguing that "the government has effectively used large amounts of taxpayers' money to obtain information which may give it a political advantage".

Davis told openDemocracy that "when Whitehall is this desperate to avoid publishing the information, the question has to be asked what decisions are they trying to prevent the public from knowing about?"

Referring to the report, openDemocracy editor Peter Geoghegan accused the government of "waging a secret war against freedom of information".
"And it is winning. This concerns us all because government secrecy is toxic. If left unchecked, it can conceal incompetence and corruption", he underscored.
George Soros (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2021
Soros-Funded Outlet Taking UK Cabinet to Court Over Handling of Freedom of Information Act
28 April, 16:05 GMT
Geoghegan was echoed by Steve Goodrich, head of research and investigations at Transparency International UK, who insisted that there should be a "sea change in attitudes towards FOI within Whitehall to avoid it spiralling it [sic] into an accountability black hole".
A Cabinet Office spokesperson has, meanwhile, rejected the report as "complete nonsense", arguing that the document "shows a total misunderstanding" of FOI and "government processes, while misleading readers with outdated statistics".
"As the public would expect, during 2020 government departments were dealing with an unprecedented pandemic. The focus was on saving lives and the NHS [National Health Service], and as the independent Information Commissioner's Office recognised, this left fewer resources available to deal with FOI requests", the spokesperson added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:22 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos
09:05 GMTMoscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets
08:59 GMTAlec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay
08:28 GMTGerman Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue
08:25 GMTKashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan
08:18 GMTUK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges
07:37 GMTFinnish Defence Ministry Demands Risk Assessment for Nuclear Plant Project Over Russian Ties
07:36 GMTCOVID in Israel May Be Under Wraps Now, But a Fifth Wave Looms Large, Experts Warn
06:23 GMTDenmark Sees Record Infection Spread Despite High Vaccination Rate
06:05 GMTUK Autumn Budget: Labour Shadow Chancellor Accuses Treasury of 'Smoke and Mirrors' Policy
05:31 GMTLive Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'
05:17 GMTDanish Conservative Politician Sparks Uproar With Photo in See-Through Lingerie
04:27 GMTSudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
04:00 GMT'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
03:17 GMTFacebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come
03:16 GMTSudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
02:16 GMTIsrael Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
01:15 GMTPandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayJamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career