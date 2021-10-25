https://sputniknews.com/20211025/uk-calls-on-sudanese-military-to-release-arrested-politicians-1090198734.html

UK Calls on Sudanese Military to Release Arrested Politicians

"The military cannot credibly claim to be 'safeguarding a transition to democracy' while arresting civilian politicians, and unilaterally abrogating parts of Constitutional Declaration. UK calls on security forces to release those arrested, and to respect the right to protest," Lever tweeted.Earlier on Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were abducted by the military and taken to an unknown location. Four cabinet ministers and several other politicians were also arrested. Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Sudanese capital protesting against the military coup, at least 12 people were injured.The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and the dissolution of the council and government. He stated that the military will lead the democratic transition until power is transferred to a civilian government, and pledged to ensure that elections are held in July 2023.In 2019, Sudan was hit by mass protests amid a deepening economic crisis and declining living standards, which led to a military coup. Then-President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned. In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had prevented a coup allegedly attempted by al-Bashir's supporters.

