Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan

Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan

On Sunday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Brussels was considering reopening its diplomatic representation in Afghanistan within a month in a bid to broaden its limited engagement with the new Afghan authorities. The European Union later said that the issue was still being worked out.The EU, along with a number of countries and international organizations, evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of Kabul in mid-August.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries

