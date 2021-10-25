Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/taliban-say-will-welcome-possible-reopening-of-eus-mission-in-afghanistan-1090197964.html
Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan
Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* will welcome the reopening of an EU mission in Afghanistan, should Brussels decide to do so, and guarantee its security, Abdul... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T16:14+0000
2021-10-25T16:14+0000
afghanistan
europe
asia & pacific
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083811925_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6e1df12500ba0ea28d3442bf77df99.jpg
On Sunday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Brussels was considering reopening its diplomatic representation in Afghanistan within a month in a bid to broaden its limited engagement with the new Afghan authorities. The European Union later said that the issue was still being worked out.The EU, along with a number of countries and international organizations, evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of Kabul in mid-August.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083811925_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_bbac73f18ff5b8613c8d68c207517d37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, asia & pacific, afghanistan

Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan

16:14 GMT 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYThe flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is raised at the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2021.
The flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is raised at the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* will welcome the reopening of an EU mission in Afghanistan, should Brussels decide to do so, and guarantee its security, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, an interim Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, said on Monday.
On Sunday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Brussels was considering reopening its diplomatic representation in Afghanistan within a month in a bid to broaden its limited engagement with the new Afghan authorities. The European Union later said that the issue was still being worked out.
"Resumption of EU mission in Afghanistan is a sound & positive step which we welcome. Just as security of other embassies in Kabul is guaranteed, the security of the EU embassy & personnel will also be guaranteed," the spokesman tweeted.
The EU, along with a number of countries and international organizations, evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of Kabul in mid-August.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries
700000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:31 GMTPutin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
17:23 GMT‘Facebook Has Become a Tool to Spread BJP's Fake News, Hate Speech’: Main Indian Opposition Congress
16:57 GMTUK Chancellor Trails Minimum Wage Rise to £9.50 Ahead of Budget
16:49 GMTErdogan Says Crisis With Ambassadors Declared Personae Non Gratae Resolved
16:43 GMTUS Urges Germany to Consider Sanctioning Russia Over Gas Supplies
16:41 GMTCapitol Riot Planners Had Multiple Meetings With US Lawmakers Ahead of January 6, Reports Say
16:37 GMTFacebook CEO 'Personally Decided' to Comply With Hanoi's Demands, Ditching Free Speech Stance
16:33 GMTUK Calls on Sudanese Military to Release Arrested Politicians
16:24 GMTUS Marshal Probed for Sex at Work Accused of Using Employees to Do Home Assignments, Media Says
16:19 GMTAssange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy
16:14 GMTTaliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan
16:07 GMTGerman Centre-Left Coalition Sets Requirements for Nord Stream 2 Launch, Green Lawmaker Says
16:00 GMTDozens of US Vehicles With ‘Stolen Syrian Oil’ Reportedly Leave Arab Republic for Iraq
15:31 GMTMan United Fans Accuse Paul Pogba of Sabotaging Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
14:59 GMTEx-Democratic Virginia Governor Bashes Kamala Harris Over Video in Support of Terry McAuliffe
14:32 GMTRussian MoD Summons German Military Attache Over Remarks on Nuclear Deterrence of Moscow
14:10 GMTNYC-Trump Organisation 'Court Battle': City May Use 'at Will' Clause to End Golf Course Contract
13:59 GMTWhat Is Known So Far About Military Coup in Sudan
13:54 GMTAfghanistan is Ready to Buy Iranian Oil, If Tehran Paves Way for It
13:54 GMTRussia Not Ruled Out as Eventual Shelter Country for Assange, WikiLeaks Editor Says