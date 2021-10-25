Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYThe flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is raised at the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2021.
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* will welcome the reopening of an EU mission in Afghanistan, should Brussels decide to do so, and guarantee its security, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, an interim Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, said on Monday.
On Sunday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Brussels was considering reopening its diplomatic representation in Afghanistan within a month in a bid to broaden its limited engagement with the new Afghan authorities. The European Union later said that the issue was still being worked out.
"Resumption of EU mission in Afghanistan is a sound & positive step which we welcome. Just as security of other embassies in Kabul is guaranteed, the security of the EU embassy & personnel will also be guaranteed," the spokesman tweeted.
Resumption of EU mission in Afghanistan is sound & positive step which we welcome. Just as security of other embassies in Kabul is guaranteed, the security of EU embassy & personnel will also be guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/FlVMsGJ8Vq— Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) October 25, 2021
The EU, along with a number of countries and international organizations, evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of Kabul in mid-August.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries