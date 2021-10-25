Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/sudanese-prime-minister-under-house-arrest-four-ministers-detained-reports-say-1090181795.html
Sudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
Sudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a coalition of labour unions opposed to the country's military, is calling on people to go out...
SPA said in a Monday statement that it was calling on people to occupy the streets and declare "a state of resistance and civil disobedience".Earlier on Monday, Al-Hadath TV reported that Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was under house arrest and that unidentified military forces had also arrested four of Sudan's cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council.Police in Khartoum deployed tear gas against demonstrators demanding a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government on Sunday, according to a Sputnik correspondent.The term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan expires next month. After that, the military council is to transfer power to the civilian government.
Sudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup

04:27 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 25.10.2021)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a coalition of labour unions opposed to the country's military, is calling on people to go out into the streets and stand up against the military coup.
SPA said in a Monday statement that it was calling on people to occupy the streets and declare "a state of resistance and civil disobedience".
Earlier on Monday, Al-Hadath TV reported that Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was under house arrest and that unidentified military forces had also arrested four of Sudan's cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council.
Police in Khartoum deployed tear gas against demonstrators demanding a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government on Sunday, according to a Sputnik correspondent.
The term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan expires next month. After that, the military council is to transfer power to the civilian government.
