Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/scientists-offer-new-way-to-protect-pedestrians-1090189897.html
Scientists Offer New Way to Protect Pedestrians
Scientists Offer New Way to Protect Pedestrians
A new way to detect unusual situations on pedestrian paths has been proposed by the scientists of South Ural State University (SUSU) as part of an... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T11:28+0000
2021-10-25T11:38+0000
russia
safety
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090189600_0:309:3091:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9d76da12168a18e6f639215f18c1fa.jpg
According to the researchers, the method would significantly improve the safety of pedestrians. The results of the study were published in the Safety Science journal.Every year, more than 270,000 pedestrians around the world are reported to be killed in road accidents. Today’s models developed from computer analysis of pedestrian movements, designed to ensure pedestrian safety, are based on a set of predefined attributes. According to the SUSU scientists, such a method is "unreliable" due to the problem of picture scaling.The researchers have developed a new method for predicting pedestrian collisions with other road users, such as car drivers, skateboarders, cyclists, and others on pedestrian paths. The new method is based on a high-accuracy neural network that analyses images received from video cameras in different city locations.According to Sachin Kumar, pre-processing allows the removal of redundant information, which improves the quality of images. As a result, it has become possible to classify an image correctly and to find the needed object in the image in the final stage.In the research process, the MRCNN neural network, integrated with DenseNet networks (a dense high-accuracy network for classifying images) was used by the scientists.The high efficiency of the new method has already been confirmed by various simulators. The researchers noted that road safety services can use their computer programs.The study was conducted by specialists from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and India.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090189600_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8828f45708e9110cc874e55d214dbc90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, safety, science

Scientists Offer New Way to Protect Pedestrians

11:28 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 25.10.2021)
© Photo : South Ural State University press service Chelyabinsk city streets
Chelyabinsk city streets - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© Photo : South Ural State University press service
Subscribe
A new way to detect unusual situations on pedestrian paths has been proposed by the scientists of South Ural State University (SUSU) as part of an international team.
According to the researchers, the method would significantly improve the safety of pedestrians. The results of the study were published in the Safety Science journal.
Every year, more than 270,000 pedestrians around the world are reported to be killed in road accidents. Today’s models developed from computer analysis of pedestrian movements, designed to ensure pedestrian safety, are based on a set of predefined attributes. According to the SUSU scientists, such a method is "unreliable" due to the problem of picture scaling.
The researchers have developed a new method for predicting pedestrian collisions with other road users, such as car drivers, skateboarders, cyclists, and others on pedestrian paths. The new method is based on a high-accuracy neural network that analyses images received from video cameras in different city locations.

"A CNN model was developed to extract important features and detect anomalies or undesirable objects (i.e. bicyclists) from images captured by surveillance cameras at pedestrian's pathways. Before applying the CNN model for the analysis of images, pre-processing must be done to enhance the quality of images and to remove redundant information in order the improve the analysis time and accuracy of the object detection", senior researcher at the Department of Data Mining and Virtualisation at SUSU Sachin Kumar explained.

According to Sachin Kumar, pre-processing allows the removal of redundant information, which improves the quality of images. As a result, it has become possible to classify an image correctly and to find the needed object in the image in the final stage.
© Photo : South Ural State University press serviceChelyabinsk city streets
Chelyabinsk city streets - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Chelyabinsk city streets
© Photo : South Ural State University press service
In the research process, the MRCNN neural network, integrated with DenseNet networks (a dense high-accuracy network for classifying images) was used by the scientists.
The high efficiency of the new method has already been confirmed by various simulators. The researchers noted that road safety services can use their computer programs.
The study was conducted by specialists from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and India.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:46 GMTIndia: BJP Gov't Orders Action Against Dabur for Featuring Same-Sex Couple on Hindu Fest Ad
12:24 GMTRapper Snoop Dogg Announces Death of His Mother Beverly Tate
12:19 GMTVideo Showing 'Puppy Experiments Overseen by Fauci' Goes Viral Amid Online Campaign to Arrest Him
12:13 GMTDamascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria
11:54 GMTEx-IDF General Claims Strike on AP Tower in Gaza Was 'Own Goal'
11:47 GMTMan United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss
11:32 GMTPakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'
11:29 GMT'Propaganda Can't Whitewash Deaths', Congress Slams Gov't for Celebrating Billion Vaccine Milestone
11:28 GMTScientists Offer New Way to Protect Pedestrians
11:11 GMTSouth Korea to Provide Iran With 1Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine, Reports Say
11:00 GMTFacebook Whistleblower to Testify About Online Harm as UK MPs Consider Online Safety Bill
10:53 GMTTraces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time
10:47 GMTMicrosoft Notifies Over 600 Companies They Were Targeted in 23,000 Cyber Intrusion Attempts
10:26 GMTFacebook Employees Reportedly Sought to Crack Down on Right-Wing Media Outlets
10:13 GMTSovereignty Council Head Burhan Declares State of Emergency in Sudan, Dissolves Government
10:08 GMTAssange's Fiancée and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hold Press Conference Ahead of Extradition Hearing
10:00 GMTTwo Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants
09:22 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos
09:05 GMTMoscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets
08:59 GMTAlec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting