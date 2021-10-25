https://sputniknews.com/20211025/putin-johnson-discuss-climate-afghanistan-bilateral-relations-1090200096.html

Putin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations

Putin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, discussed climate issues, Afghanistan and bilateral... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T17:31+0000

2021-10-25T17:31+0000

2021-10-25T17:31+0000

boris johnson

vladimir putin

afghanistan

climate

kremlin

downing street

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090200041_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f06b9064f580ca0ab761a71997ca982d.jpg

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had [a] telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson," the statement said.Putin briefed Johnson on the outcome of the "expanded troika" consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow last week, according to the Kremlin.Putin also detailed to Johnson Russia's approach to resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict with the unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements.The leaders also spoke in favour of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, which is an important factor in ensuring the safety and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.Putin reaffirmed Russia's adherence to international climate commitments and to consistently reducing its carbon footprint, the Kremlin said.Putin noted that the Russian delegation sent to Glasgow will contribute to the successful work of such an important international forum.Aside from this, Downing Street also noted in a statement following the conversation that Johnson told the Russian leader that relations with Moscow were now not what London would like to have.

afghanistan

kremlin

downing street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, vladimir putin, afghanistan, climate, kremlin, downing street, uk