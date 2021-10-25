Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/putin-johnson-discuss-climate-afghanistan-bilateral-relations-1090200096.html
Putin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
Putin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, discussed climate issues, Afghanistan and bilateral... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had [a] telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson," the statement said.Putin briefed Johnson on the outcome of the "expanded troika" consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow last week, according to the Kremlin.Putin also detailed to Johnson Russia's approach to resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict with the unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements.The leaders also spoke in favour of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, which is an important factor in ensuring the safety and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.Putin reaffirmed Russia's adherence to international climate commitments and to consistently reducing its carbon footprint, the Kremlin said.Putin noted that the Russian delegation sent to Glasgow will contribute to the successful work of such an important international forum.Aside from this, Downing Street also noted in a statement following the conversation that Johnson told the Russian leader that relations with Moscow were now not what London would like to have.
17:31 GMT 25.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovThe national flags of Russia and the United Kingdom
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, discussed climate issues, Afghanistan and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had [a] telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson," the statement said.
Putin briefed Johnson on the outcome of the "expanded troika" consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow last week, according to the Kremlin.
"When discussing the situation in Afghanistan, Vladimir Putin told about the results of the expanded troika consultations and meetings held in the Russian capital last week in the framework of the Moscow format," it said.
Putin also detailed to Johnson Russia's approach to resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict with the unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements.
The leaders also spoke in favour of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, which is an important factor in ensuring the safety and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Putin reaffirmed Russia's adherence to international climate commitments and to consistently reducing its carbon footprint, the Kremlin said.
"Boris Johnson welcomed Russia's plans to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2060," it said.
Putin noted that the Russian delegation sent to Glasgow will contribute to the successful work of such an important international forum.
Aside from this, Downing Street also noted in a statement following the conversation that Johnson told the Russian leader that relations with Moscow were now not what London would like to have.
"The Prime Minister was clear that the UK’s current relationship with Russia is not the one we want. He said significant bilateral difficulties remain, including the poisonings in Salisbury in 2018. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty," the US statement said.
Discuss
