Pakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'
Pakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'
Cricket is arguably one of the most popular and followed sports in South Asia. Five countries in the region - India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday described the 10-wicket victory of their national team against India at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, as a "victory for Islam".The Pakistani team was playing against its rival Team India, in the ongoing 20-over cricket world cup being held in Dubai. Up to this point, India had won all 12 World Cup matches played between the two teams since 2007.In a video message, the Pakistani minister said: "Pakistan's triumph against India is a victory of Islam. All Muslims throughout the world, including India's, are rejoicing. This match between India-Pakistan is actually the final match for their country".Every time a match is played between the two neighbouring countries, the reactions of cricket fans are often found going viral on social media.In 2015, some angry Pakistani cricketers vented their frustration (after India beat Pakistan) by breaking TV sets on the streets. "The angry protesters were seen thrashing and hammering their TV sets after Pakistan's 76-run loss to India", the Indian Express reported at the time.
Pakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'

11:32 GMT 25.10.2021
A cricket fan gets her back painted before the start of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, October 24, 2021
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Cricket is arguably one of the most popular and followed sports in South Asia. Five countries in the region - India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have teams playing in international tournaments.
Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday described the 10-wicket victory of their national team against India at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, as a "victory for Islam".
The Pakistani team was playing against its rival Team India, in the ongoing 20-over cricket world cup being held in Dubai. Up to this point, India had won all 12 World Cup matches played between the two teams since 2007.
In a video message, the Pakistani minister said: "Pakistan's triumph against India is a victory of Islam. All Muslims throughout the world, including India's, are rejoicing. This match between India-Pakistan is actually the final match for their country".
Every time a match is played between the two neighbouring countries, the reactions of cricket fans are often found going viral on social media.
In 2015, some angry Pakistani cricketers vented their frustration (after India beat Pakistan) by breaking TV sets on the streets. "The angry protesters were seen thrashing and hammering their TV sets after Pakistan's 76-run loss to India", the Indian Express reported at the time.
